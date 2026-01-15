VISIBLE GOLD MINES RECEIVED FINAL PAYMENT FOR PROJECT SALE

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Jan. 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Visible Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VGD) is pleased to announce that the Corporation received the final cash payment of $750,000. In consideration for the sale of exploration projects to Fokus Mining Corp., the Corporation received an initial cash payment of $750,000 in September 2025 and 10 million shares of Fokus Mining valued as of today at $2.1 millions. The second cash payment of $750,000 is now received and the 10,000,000 shares of Fokus are now free from the 4-month hold period.

Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Visible Gold held its annual and special meeting on December 22, 2025 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, the shareholders elected Martin Dallaire, Pierre Vézina and Joel Gagné as directors of the Corporation. Following the Meeting, the Board of Directors of the Corporation re-appointed Martin Dallaire as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation and Véronique Laberge as Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation. In addition, shareholders also approved resolutions ratifying and confirming the Corporation's stock option plan and re‑appointing Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of the Corporation.

About Visible Gold Mines

Visible Gold Mines is a corporation focused on gold in the prolific Abitibi Gold Belt and lithium in the James Bay region in the province of Québec. Visible Gold Mines has 37,155,164 common shares issued and outstanding.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

Website: www.visiblegoldmines.com

SOURCE Visible Gold Mines Inc.

For further information, please contact: Martin Dallaire, President and Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: 819-762-0107, Fax: 819-762-0097, Cell : 819-763-6663, E-mail: [email protected]