VISIBLE GOLD MINES ANNOUNCES TERMINATION OF MEGALI OPTION AGREEMENT ADJACENT TO PMET RESOURCES HIGH GRADE LITHIUM AND CAESIUM DISCOVERIES IN THE JAMES BAY REGION

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Feb. 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Visible Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VGD) is pleased to announce that SPOD Lithium has agreed to terminate its option agreement, originally announced on August 4, 2022. Under this mineral option agreement, SPOD had the option to acquire a 50% undivided interest in the MegaLi Property. The MegaLi Property is comprised of a total of 78 mining claims covering a total area of 40 square kilometres and is located in the James Bay Region in the Province of Québec.

The MegaLi Property remains a significant asset for Visible Gold Mines. Since the signature of the option agreement with SPOD Lithium in 2022, PMET Resources has worked tirelessly on their adjacent Shaakichiuwaanaan project and has made several new lithium and caesium discoveries. Additionally, the CV13 pegmatite located less than 2 km from Visible Gold Mines' MegaLi project now hosts the world's largest pollucite-hosted caesium pegmatite Mineral Resource at the Rigel and Vega zones with 0.69 Mt at 4.40% Cs 2 O (Indicated), and 1.70 Mt at 2.40% Cs 2 O (Inferred). (see PMET News Release dec.14, 2025).

Overall, SPOD Lithium has paid Visible Gold Mines $175,000, issued 2,375,000 SPOD common shares and has carried out work on the property (78 mining titles) totaling $1,162.529. Each party has released the other from any liability or further obligation under the agreement.

About Visible Gold Mines Inc.

Visible Gold Mines is a corporation focused on gold in the prolific Abitibi Gold Belt and the James Bay region in the province of Quebec. Visible Gold Mines has 37,155,164 common shares outstanding.

Website: www.visiblegoldmines.com

Forward-Looking Statements

For further information, please contact: Martin Dallaire, President and Chief Executive Officer, Telephone: 819-762-0107, Fax: 819-762-0097, E-mail: [email protected]