ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, March 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Visible Gold Mines Inc. ("Visible Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV: VGD) (FRANKFURT: 3V41) is pleased to announce the expansion of its wholly-owned Horsefly property through the acquisition of a 100% undivided interest in 304 mining claims (the "Property"), located immediately west of and contiguous with IAMGOLD's Nelligan Mining Complex in the Chibougamau Mining Camp in Québec.

Figure 1: Visible Gold's newly expanded Horsefly gold property strengthens its land position immediately west of IAMGOLD's Nelligan Mining Complex in the prolific Chibougamau Mining Camp. (CNW Group/Visible Gold Mines Inc.)

The Horsefly property, now comprising 392 mining claims, is strategically located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Québec, approximately 140 km northeast of Lebel-sur-Quévillon and 45 km southwest of Chapais. The property is situated within the prospective Chibougamau volcano-sedimentary belt -- a geological setting recognized for its gold-bearing potential (see Figure 1).

Historical work has outlined several prospective gold occurrences across the Horsefly property, highlighted by the Chemin Barrette-Ouest showing, which shares several similarities with the Nelligan gold showing, and a 9.26 g/t Au, 0.24% Cu grab sample at Lac Phooey. Diamond drilling further returned anomalous intercepts of 18.13 g/t Au over 1.65 m (Lac Phooey, LAN-07), and 1.10 g/t Au over 1.00 m (H-1455-002). The depth and true widths of these intervals have not been determined.

Recent high-resolution heliborne magnetic surveys and remote sensing studies have further enhanced the geological understanding of the property, delineating significant deformation corridors, shearing zones, and a sizeable felsic to intermediate intrusion northwest of Horsefly Lake -- all key structural and lithological controls commonly associated with orogenic gold systems.

Given these favorable geological, structural, and geophysical characteristics, the Horsefly property exhibits strong potential for an orogenic gold discovery and warrants a systematic, target-driven exploration program.

Jean-Marc Lacoste, President and CEO of Visible Gold stated: "This expansion enhances our strategic footprint directly west of IAMGOLD's Nelligan Mining Complex, which hosts three major gold deposits totalling 4.3 million ounces of gold (Measured and Indicated) and 7.5 million ounces of gold (Inferred). Encouraging historical results and surface showings from only a small portion of the expanded Horsefly property underscore the strong exploration potential across the largely underexplored land package, which we intend to methodically unlock."

As consideration for the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Property, Visible Gold will provide the Vendor with:

$50,000 in cash upon execution of the agreement;

$100,000 in cash at closing; and

1,000,000 common shares of the Company to be issued at closing.

The Vendor will retain no royalties in the Property, resulting in Visible Gold holding a 100% unencumbered interest.

The agreement is subject to regulatory approval. The shares to be issued pursuant to the agreement is subject to a resale restriction period of four months and one day.

All scientific and technical information of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), a consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101. Mr. Martin has reviewed and verified the historical assay results and noted no errors or omissions during the data verification process. The Company and Mr. Martin do not recognize any factors of sampling or recovery that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the historical assay data and exploration results disclosed in this news release.

About Visible Gold Mines Inc.

Visible Gold Mines (TSXV: VGD) (FRANKFURT: 3V41) is a mining exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing gold projects in the prolific Abitibi Gold Belt and the James Bay region in the province of Québec.

Website: www.visiblegoldmines.com

Forward-Looking Statements

