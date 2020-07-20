Visa Canada and ATB Financial collaboration brings Visa Debit to more Canadians

The collaboration will result in greater choice for how Albertans shop and pay online and in-store

TORONTO, July 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Visa Canada and ATB Financial (ATB), the leading Alberta-based financial institution, today announced the launch of Visa Debit for ATB's customers, expanding ATB's business across the province. Utilizing Visa's brand, scale and global acceptance footprint, ATB joins a growing list of financial institutions working with Visa to offer their customers a better way to pay, using Visa's industry-leading debit capabilities.

ATB's launch of Visa Debit will provide Albertans with a new way to pay online or internationally in-store at thousands of retailers, in more than 200 countries and territories around the world, using funds directly from their bank accounts.

"We are excited to work with ATB Financial to deliver more choice, flexibility and security to consumers through access to Visa's leading debit capabilities," said Stacey Madge, country manager and president, Visa Canada. "Customers of ATB can now have greater control over how they spend with Visa Debit, accepted by millions of merchants worldwide, with the continued assurances of the exceptional service they have come to expect from ATB."

The new ATB debit card for consumers is now available across all branches and agencies.

"Collaborating with Visa means we can bring ATB Financial's customers a new way to simplify their banking and shopping experience," said Chris Turchansky, ATB's Chief Experience Officer. "ATB is committed to delivering the Visa Debit payment option to Albertans, for online and international purchases with funds directly from their bank account, providing increased convenience, choice and accessibility."

Purchases made with the ATB Visa Debit will be processed over Visa's network, providing the protection of Visa's multiple layers of security, helping to reduce risk through continuous fraud monitoring and Visa Secure technology. Cardholders can shop online with confidence with Visa Zero Liability where consumers do not pay for fraudulent transactionsi.

Visa Debit is accepted at more than 1.5 million online merchants in Canada – more than any other payments network – and at more than 55 million international retailers that accept Visa. With Visa Debit, you can enjoy the freedom of shopping online and paying for subscriptions and recurring bills, all directly from your bank account. You can also use Visa Debit as your preferred card-on-file on popular rideshare, online shopping, and food delivery apps.

About Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through an innovative, reliable and secure payment network – enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company's relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of connected commerce on any device, and a driving force behind the dream of a cashless future for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce.

About ATB Financial

With $55.8 billion in assets, ATB Financial is an Alberta-built financial institution that is a catalyst for economic growth in our province. We got started in 1938 to help Albertans through tough economic times and are still the only financial institution in more than 100 Alberta communities. ATB's more than 5,000 team members love to deliver exceptional experiences to nearly 777,000 customers in our 175 branches, 139 agencies, 24-hour Client Care Centre, four entrepreneur centres, or through our digital banking options. Everything we do is focused on how we can serve Albertans—from providing expert advice and supporting entrepreneurs to helping Albertans buy a home and grow their wealth.

i Not applicable to anonymous Visa Prepaid, Corporate and Commercial cards. Requires keeping account and PIN safe. Other conditions and restrictions apply. For details, refer to your issuer cardholder documentation.

