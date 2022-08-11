Visa is helping improve the urban travel experience, bringing the choice and convenience of contactless payment with Visa credit card to riders in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA)

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Visa today announced that Visa tap to pay will officially arrive on GO Transit, and has launched on the UP Express, making it easier to travel on transit by offering riders a contactless payment option with their Visa credit card or payment-enabled device (e.g. smartphone or smartwatch).

Transit systems help city residents sustain their livelihoods, connect to services and pursue activities that create a vibrant city life1. In Canada, electronic payments are a ubiquitous element in everyday life and Canadians have come to expect fast, simple, secure payments as part of their retail and leisure experiences. However, until now, public transit is a segment where customers have not enjoyed the same frictionless experience, instead having to use either exact change, a pre-loaded payment card, or line up at a kiosk or use an automated machine to purchase a ticket.

"We're thrilled to bring the simplicity of Visa tap to pay to transit riders in the GTA in collaboration with Metrolinx. Transit is essential for so many and we believe in the importance of making the riding experience as seamless as possible. Now, Visa cardholders can enjoy the convenience of tap to pay on their commute, just as they already do with their morning cup of coffee," says Brian Weiner, VP and head of product and digital, Visa Canada.

Visa understands using contactless payment for fares can save valuable time for transit users, and that riders are looking for flexible payment options. In fact, research commissioned by Visa found that nearly one in three (32%) public transit riders cite contactless payments as a top feature that would entice them to use public transit2 with 50% citing the increased convenience of contactless as the primary benefit3. That is why Visa is collaborating with Metrolinx to bring tap to pay with Visa credit to riders in the GTA.

Now, transit riders can pay for their adult fare with their Visa contactless credit or payment-enabled device as part of PRESTO Contactless Payments. By simply tapping on any PRESTO device when getting on and off GO Transit and UP Express the solution eliminates the need to purchase or load a separate transit card or handle cash while boarding.

Visa supports transit operators globally to deliver digital tools to draw in more passengers and remove friction from the transit experience. Visa's Global Urban Mobility team has brought its experience and expertise to help cities and transportation agencies globally accelerate their intelligent travel solutions in Bangkok, Thailand; Fukuoka, Japan; Lyon, France; Izmir, Turkey; and Mexico City, Mexico.

This collaboration with Metrolinx builds on the success of Visa's partnership with TransLink in Metro Vancouver, bringing the benefits of contactless payment to even more Canadian riders.

1 The Visa Future of Urban Mobility study 2022 was conducted by Wakefield Research among 11,500 adults who take public transportation in 14 markets: U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, France, Italy, U.K., South Africa, UAE, Qatar, Kazakhstan, Peru, Saudi Arabia, Egypt,) between May 12th and May 18th, 2022, using an email invitation and an online survey. 2 Visa Future of Urban Mobility study 2022 3 Visa Future of Urban Mobility study 2022

