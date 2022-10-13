Viruses & Tigers & Bears, OH MY! Nice Genes! - a Genome BC podcast - returns for Season 2

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Your favourite science podcast is back for its second season. Launching October 18, Nice Genes!—a podcast by Genome British Columbia (Genome BC)—will take a closer look at recent scientific discoveries through the lens of genomics.

Host Dr. Kaylee Byers, a self-described "rat detective" and science communicator, guides science-curious listeners to answer fundamental conundrums and questions, like:

Is there such a thing as a Pizzly Bear?

How can we use genomics to better hunt and track the spread of human diseases?

Is there a way to prevent the loss of thousands of plants, animals and other species due to climate change?

What can we do to provide a healthier, more sustainable future for people and the planet?

"I'm thrilled to be back hosting the second season of Nice Genes! This season offers exciting conversations about what's happening now and what's coming soon in science and medicine, thanks to genomics"- Dr. Kaylee Byers, host

"Nice Genes! is a fun way to drive curiosity and enhance the who, what, why, when and where of genomics to a broad audience. Understanding how genomics plays a role in our daily lives improves Genome BC's ability to help facilitate the best research and innovation solutions to our greatest challenges," says Sally Greenwood, Vice President of Communications and Societal Engagement, Genome BC.

Nice Genes! officially launches its first episode of season two on October 18. The complete season one and the season two trailer can be found on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Castbox and more. Subscribe now for season two! Download accompanying podcast art, Dr. Byers' photos, the media kit and the season two trailer from this Google Drive folder.

About Genome British Columbia:

Genome BC is a not-for-profit organization supporting world-class genomics research and innovation to grow globally competitive life sciences sectors and deliver sustainable benefits for British Columbia, Canada and beyond. The organization's initiatives are improving the lives of British Columbians by advancing health care in addition to addressing environmental and natural resource challenges. In addition to scientific programming, Genome BC works to integrate genomics into society by supporting responsible research and innovation and to foster an understanding and appreciation of the life sciences among educators, students and the public. genomebc.ca

About Kaylee Byers :

Dr. Kaylee Byers (she/her) is a One Health scientist and health communications researcher investigating innovative ways to improve the health of people, wildlife and ecosystems. She serves as the Deputy Director of the British Columbia Node of the Canadian Wildlife Health Cooperative, and a Research Associate with the Pacific Institute on Pathogens, Pandemics, and Society at Simon Fraser University.

Dr. Byers completed a PhD in Interdisciplinary Studies at the University of British Columbia, where she studied urban rats and the physical and mental health risks they pose to people.

About JAR Audio:

JAR Audio produces original podcasts for brands that make meaningful connections with audiences. Based in Vancouver, we are one of the largest, fastest-growing and most topically diverse podcast production agencies in the world. Learn more at JARAudio.com

