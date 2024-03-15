VIRTUOSO® REVEALS CANADIAN TRAVELLER OUTLOOK

TORONTO, March 15, 2024 /CNW/ -- Virtuoso®, the leading network specialising in luxury and experiential travel, has gathered data and insights from its network of travel advisors, preferred partners and high net worth/ultra-high net worth clientele across Canada, revealing when, where and how the affluent are travelling in 2024 and beyond. The forecasted trends demonstrate a surge in outbound leisure spend and a staggering rise in future cruise bookings as well as strong interest in foreign destinations like Costa Rica, Portugal, Japan and Thailand.

A preview of the findings follows:

Travellers are Choosing Virtuoso

Virtuoso's 2023 sales from its Canadian members increased significantly over 2022, climbing more than 22 percent – a record high.

Cruise Sales Lead the Way

Looking at 2023 sales by category from Virtuoso's Canadian members, cruising led the way, and the trend continues in 2024.

Cruises: 48 percent

Tours: 32 percent

On-sites (destination management companies): 29 percent

Hotels: 6 percent

Contemporary Cruising Comes Out on Top in 2023 vs. 2022

Ocean: +48 percent

River: +87 percent

Small Ships (Yacht): +38 percent

Expedition: +42 percent

Average Booking Window Increases

Compared to a 92-day average booking window in 2022, 2023 was up more than 14 percent to a 105-day average booking window.

Future Bookings are Promising, Particularly in Cruise

Future sales from Virtuoso's Canadian members are strong, with a 16 percent uptick in advance bookings (18-24 months out) compared to the same period in 2022. This is on track with the global percentage of 19 percent.

The real standout is cruise: Virtuoso's future cruise bookings from Canadian members are 32 percent higher than they were for 2022, outpacing global bookings, which are at 30 percent.

This just in: Below are additional travel insights per the Virtuoso 2024 Brand and Travel Trend Tracker, a proprietary study conducted by YouGov.

Canadians are Looking to Relax

When it comes to motivations for leisure travel, Canadians are most interested in relaxation and disconnecting, followed by adventure, romance and culture.

Relaxation and disconnecting Adventure Romantic getaways Cultural visits Celebrations Health and wellness

Canadians are Willing to Travel Great Distances

Canadians have destination preferences that differ from our neighbours to the south. Canadian travellers are significantly more likely to visit Costa Rica, Portugal and Thailand than U.S. travellers. The top five emerging destinations for Canadians:

Costa Rica Japan Portugal Iceland Thailand

