Virtuo Expands into Texas to Power Seamless Homeownership Experience for Builders and Buyers

AI-powered home concierge platform launches U.S. operations with a focus on Dallas, Austin and Houston

CALGARY, AB, May 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Buying a home is one of life's biggest milestones, and often, one of its most overwhelming. Virtuo, the AI-powered concierge platform that has helped more than 30,000 homeowners across Canada simplify every step of the journey, is officially launching its U.S. operations, starting in Texas.

Although this marks Virtuo's formal expansion into the American market, the company is no stranger to the U.S. Through longstanding relationships with Canadian builders operating stateside, including Shane Homes, Virtuo has already supported new home buyers in four states in the U.S.

With Texas a logical and strategic choice for broader growth, Virtuo will work directly with home builders in Dallas, Austin, and Houston to simplify the entire process for new homebuyers – reducing friction, increasing satisfaction, and helping builders deliver a world-class customer experience from contract to move-in and beyond.

"Texas was a natural first choice for our U.S. launch," said Virtuo Co-Founder and CEO Casey Kachur. "From energy roots to entrepreneurial grit, the parallels between Alberta and Texas are striking. We've already had the privilege of working alongside Shane Homes in Canada, helping to enhance the homebuying journey for their customers, and we're thrilled to continue that partnership as they enter the Dallas market. Having seen firsthand the appetite for a more connected, digital, and stress-free experience, we're excited to bring that same value to builders and homebuyers across the state."

The state of Texas is facing explosive growth and a thriving new home market, which is increasing the demand for tools that help builders differentiate their offerings and support homeowners through an increasingly complex journey.

"With Shane Homes opening our first showhome in the Dallas area this summer, the timing of Virtuo's launch in Texas couldn't be better," said Melanie Gowans, Vice-President, Sales, Marketing, and Interior Design, at the Shane Homes Group of Companies. "Virtuo has already helped more than 1,000 of our customers in Canada, consistently proving their value by making the entire homebuying journey more seamless and less stressful. We're proud to extend that same elevated experience to our Texas customers, from the build and possession, right through to move-in day and beyond. Every builder should be offering this to their homeowners."

Virtuo's AI-driven platform blends cutting-edge technology with dedicated human support to guide buyers through every stage of the homeownership journey from purchase to post-move living. Virtuo takes care of move logistics, utility setup, address changes, home services, and ongoing maintenance, ensuring a smooth transition and significantly less stress.

With HomieAI™, Virtuo's generative AI assistant, buyers can engage with their new home from the moment they go under contract through to life after move-in. Available 24/7, HomieAI provides personalized support at every stage, helping buyers navigate the homebuying process, understand what's next, and connect with their community. Once they've settled in, homeowners can continue to rely on HomieAI for instant answers to specific questions about their home. For builders, Virtuo's platform and HomieAI ease the load on customer care teams by delivering consistent, high-quality support around the clock, giving buyers a more connected, informed, and stress-free experience from day one.

"We founded Virtuo with the consumer in mind. Today's buyers want more than a home – they want an experience," Kachur said. "We help builders deliver that by removing the chaos from moving and creating one connected, digital journey that extends far beyond the handover of keys."

Virtuo has served over 30,000 homebuyers, contributing to a 94% increase in partner recommendations and underscoring the company's commitment to improving the customer experience.

To learn how Virtuo can help your team deliver a next-generation homeownership experience, visit Virtuo for Builders .

About Virtuo

Virtuo is the leading AI-powered home concierge platform, streamlining the homeownership journey for builders, brokerages and service providers. By seamlessly integrating advanced technology with personalized service, Virtuo ensures a smooth experience from contract to move-in and beyond. Learn more at www.virtuo.com .

SOURCE Virtuo Inc.

Janice McDill, Virtuo PR, 1.312.307.3134