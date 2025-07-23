Royal LePage Benchmark Partners with Virtuo to Elevate the Agent and Client Experience

Partnership enables one of Alberta's leading brokerages to empower agents to deliver seamless, personalized, AI-empowered homeownership journeys.

CALGARY, AB, July 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Virtuo, the AI-powered agent and buyer success platform that streamlines the homeownership journey, announced today a strategic partnership with Royal LePage Benchmark. Alberta's high-performing real estate brokerage will leverage Virtuo to equip their agents with an all-in-one platform to grow their business and enhance client experiences.

With more than 200 agents, Royal LePage Benchmark is the largest Royal LePage franchise in Alberta and has built a reputation for excellence since its founding in 1978. Led by Corinne Lyall, the brokerage is committed to equipping its agents with innovative tools to differentiate themselves in the marketplace and live by its vision of "Helping You Is What We Do ®."

"We are always looking for ways to support our agents in providing an exceptional client experience," said Lyall, Broker and Owner of Royal LePage Benchmark. "Virtuo gives our agents instant access to all brokerage tools in one platform while delivering a differentiated experience to their clients. This partnership is an investment in our agents and their success."

Virtuo combines AI-driven technology with a human-led approach to enhance every stage of the homeownership experience. To date, Virtuo has helped 30,000 homebuyers transform the most stressful aspects of moving. HomieAI™ is designed specifically for individual agents and the homes they represent, delivering personalized insights and answering questions instantly, 24/7. Unlike generic chatbots, it draws from unique data provided by the agent, brokerage, and property to create a tailored experience for both clients and real estate professionals.

Benchmark agents will benefit from Virtuo's AI-powered platform that delivers access to all the brokerage's tools, consistent branding and the ability to offer a differentiated experience that begins as soon as their clients go under contract on a home and extends through their homeownership journey.

"Our collaboration with Royal LePage Benchmark marks a pivotal moment in real estate innovation and a shared vision of empowering agents with smart technology to create outstanding customer experience," said Virtuo Co-Founder and CEO Casey Kachur. "By leveraging AI to augment the personal touch, we're setting a new standard for real estate professionals, not just improving the agent and client experience – we're redefining it."

About Royal LePage Benchmark

Royal LePage Benchmark is a respected, award-winning, family-owned real estate brokerage based in Calgary, Alberta. With a proud history dating back to 1978, we've served Alberta communities for over 45 years. Originally launched under the Realty World brand, the company evolved under the leadership of founder Jan Lyall and her daughter Corinne Lyall, who became Broker/Owner in 2008. Today, Royal LePage Benchmark is home to over 200 full-time REALTORS® and a robust support team across multiple Alberta locations, including Calgary, Cochrane, Strathmore, Airdrie, and Fort McMurray. The brokerage has been nationally recognized with the Royal LePage Canada Brokerage of the Year (2020), Prairies Brokerage of the Year, and several National Technology, Charitable, and Recruiter of the Year awards.

Led by Corinne Lyall and a dedicated leadership team, Royal LePage Benchmark is known for its commitment to professionalism, agent development, community involvement, and integrity. With a legacy of excellence and innovation, we continue to support our clients and REALTORS® with the tools, coaching, and culture to thrive. For more information, visit www.royallepagebenchmark.ca

About Virtuo

Virtuo is the leading AI-powered home concierge platform, streamlining the homeownership journey for builders, brokerages and service providers. By seamlessly integrating advanced technology with personalized service, Virtuo ensures a smooth experience from contract to move-in and beyond. Learn more at www.virtuo.com.

