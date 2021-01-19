Virtual Visits and Connected Health Solutions Provide Better Care Delivery and Optimize ROI

Integrated solutions to offer greater value to stakeholders along the healthcare value chain, finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- Telehealth's accelerated adoption during the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the value that providers and payors can receive from a complete picture of the patient. In addition to claims data, it is possible to assess where the patient is in the care journey and support better care management and member engagement. Telehealth and connected health solutions can plug the gaps in care by providing a pathway to overcoming access-to-care challenges. With a connected platform, providers can achieve optimal results, efficiency, and return on investment (ROI) while facilitating improved healthcare delivery.

Frost & Sullivan's latest thought leadership paper, Beyond Virtual Visits—The Present & Future of Telehealth is a Connected Health Platform, takes a strategic look at how the expansion of telehealth solutions and their evolution can make providers and payors more effective and successful over the long term.

To download the complimentary white paper, please visit http://frost.ly/50k.

"By improving patients' access to primary care, specialty care, and behavioral health services, telehealth can reduce the cost of care and the utilization of emergency rooms," explained Daniel Ruppar, Transformational Health Consulting Director at Frost & Sullivan. "A full ecosystem of solutions that goes beyond just virtual visits and remote patient monitoring silos to actually integrate condition management can help providers achieve optimal outcomes, patient engagement, utility, and value from connected health solutions."

"Selection of scalable connected health solutions and services is critical to meeting current needs and future capabilities and applications that can be easily integrated with other clinical and operational systems," added Atiya Hasan, Transformational Health Consulting Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Telehealth solution providers should be able to offer a full stack of capabilities for connected health and virtual care services, including program design, logistics, the total cost of ownership, and clinical care delivery, making it easy for patients and all other healthcare stakeholders to benefit from the solution."

With the home becoming an increasingly important healthcare setting, providers and payors must "future-proof" their digital health strategy with the optimum connected health platform, making sure their integrated solution has the following relevant capabilities:

Direct and deep experience in launching and maintaining national connected health programs, from small to large scale.

Ability to scale clinical, operational, and technical capabilities in solution delivery.

Clinically, allow coverage of major chronic conditions, post-discharge and readmission prevention, provider interface and analytics.

Logistically, packaged kits and BYOD support and the ability to support hardware returns, sanitation, and redeployment.

Patient engagement such as secure messaging, surveys, educational content, and integrated appointment scheduling as well as delivery of value to both the patient and family members.

