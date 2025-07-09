Ubiquity Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 North American Transformational Innovation Leadership Award for Excellence in Customer Experience Management

Recognized for transformational innovation and delivering breakthrough customer experience solutions through advanced technology and a customer-first strategy

SAN ANTONIO, July 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Ubiquity Global Services has been awarded the 2025 North American Transformational Innovation Leadership Award in the Customer Experience Management (CXM) industry for its outstanding achievements in next-gen disruptive strategy and customer experience excellence. This recognition highlights Ubiquity's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving competitive landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Ubiquity excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand while executing them with efficiency, consistency, and scale.

"Ubiquity positions itself as a formidable disruptor in the North American CXM market by addressing long-standing gaps through a balanced blend of advanced technology, affordability, and a customer-first approach. The company differentiates itself from traditional providers by delivering a purpose-built, omnichannel platform that unifies customer interactions across various touchpoints, such as social media, voice, in-person, and digital channels, offering a seamless and personalized experience," said Sebastian Menutti, Industry Director, ICT at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on customer experience management and transformational innovation, Ubiquity has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving landscape. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in technology integration and omnichannel engagement have enabled it to scale effectively across North America.

Innovation remains central to Ubiquity's approach. Its suite of bespoke CX solutions addresses the full spectrum of business needs, offering flexibility, scalability, and high-performance results. "We're honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for our commitment to innovation and client success," said Matt Nyren, CEO and President of Ubiquity. "This award reflects the passion and ingenuity of our global teams, who continually push the boundaries of what's possible in customer experience. As we scale with our clients, we remain focused on delivering outcomes that matter—through smarter technology, deeper partnerships, and a relentless focus on people."

Ubiquity's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its position in the market. By streamlining service delivery, enabling self-service through advanced portals, and maintaining high levels of service availability, the company continues to meet the needs of its expanding customer base. Its partner-led delivery model and focus on localized support have been key to delivering long-term value across diverse market segments.

Frost & Sullivan commends Ubiquity for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of Customer Experience Management and driving tangible results at scale.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Transformational Innovation Leadership Award to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The award recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

