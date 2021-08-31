MONTRÉAL, Aug. 31, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - illuxi is proud to announce that it has signed an agreement for its virtual event management system to become the official distribution platform for some 200 training courses from Les Affaires and Contech Bâtiment, two Contex Group brands.

illuxi, a company known for its powerful virtual event and interactive and immersive trainings platform, is continuing to innovate by launching a DIY version of its event management system (EMS), which will make day-to-day management easier for organizations that are organising multiple virtual events per year.

"With growing demand for our virtual training courses, we wanted to get a platform that was simple, robust, flexible and dynamic to provide an enjoyable and effective experience. The illuxi platform is highly customizable and allows for significant flexibility in optimizing configurations based on our clients' needs," said Simon Fréchette, Director, Events and Training at Contex Group.

"This new product we're calling EMS allows specialists like event planning companies as well as regular companies to manage small, medium, large and massive virtual or hybrid events across the globe," said Marc-André Lanciault, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer, illuxi.

"illuxi is proud to have won this contract with Les Affaires and Contech Bâtiment, two well-known brands in Quebec. It's a privilege to have them as clients," said Philippe Richard Bertrand, Interim Chief Executive Officer at illuxi.

In addition to being intuitive, scalable, and completely secure, the new illuxi EMS product has an affordable monthly fee, giving the client time to get familiar with the platform so they then become completely independent.

For more information on the EMS, go to www.illuxi.com

About illuxi

Intelligence illuxi helps professionals and organizations of all sizes transform their virtual presence into real success through its proprietary platform developed in Montréal. illuxi powers your project, engages your audiences and enhances your brand value through hosting, content marketing, learning management systems (LMS), e-learning, virtual events (EMS) and digital transformation. As an expert in interactive e-learning recognized for its turnkey and centralized services, illuxi acts as an accelerator and catalyst for the digital transformation of organizations.

About Contex Group

Contex Group, which stands for Content and Experience, organizes training courses, conferences and trade shows and also publishes prestigious publications and websites. The main Contex Group brands are Les Affaires, Contech Bâtiment, Avantages and Benefits Canada. The company employs over 100 people in Montréal and Toronto.

More specifically:

As Quebec's leading provider of French-language business content, Les Affaires produces training programs, over 40 conferences and two trade shows, and publishes a prestigious print publication and website, all targeting Quebec businesspeople in various sectors.

www.lesaffaires.com

www.lesaffaires.com Contech Bâtiment is an industry leader that produces dozens of training programs and organizes four trade shows, all aimed at Quebec professionals in the construction and building industry.

www.contech.qc.ca



