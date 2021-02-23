Viridis Terra International launches TreesOfLives®, a sustainable impact investment fund

QUÉBEC, Feb. 23, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Operating on a global scale, notably in Canada, Haiti, Peru, and Burkina Faso, Viridis Terra International officially announces the launch of its sustainable impact investment fund, TreesOfLives®. Viridis Terra International is an organization specializing in ecosystem restoration and sustainable management to fight global problems caused by land degradation and climate change.

TreesOfLives®, a sustainable impact investment fund

The TreesOfLives® fund is an impact investment fund promoting the development of a green economy based on sustainable and durable activities. This fund will be used to finance restoration projects for degraded land in Latin America, with Peru serving as the starting point as it is the location of Viridis Terra International's subsidiary and a number of its strategic partnerships.

"We created the TreesOfLives® sustainable investment fund because we believe this is an integral solution towards halting the acceleration of land degradation, the climate crisis, and desertification of agricultural lands and life-giving forests," says Martin Beaudoin Nadeau, founder and CEO of Viridis Terra International. "Every day, we're contributing to a green economy based on sustainable and durable activities. Creating the TreesOfLives® investment fund offers institutional and private investors an opportunity to combine sustainable development with a financial return," he adds. For the time being, TreesOfLives® funds are exclusively sold on the exempt market through a registered dealer, and the organization hopes to make the fund available to the general public soon.

The TreesOfLives® model

TreesOfLives® was founded on three pillars essential to a green economy: partnering with landowners, forest landscape restoration, and an investment platform that uses artificial intelligence based on data collected in the field. Viridis Terra International's technology and expertise support landowners and their local communities by establishing a model dedicated to the restoration and sustainable management of degraded lands, ultimately helping the economy and environment while permitting a better quality of life for communities. Through carbon sequestration by land-use models, investors will also benefit from biodiversity and carbon credits verified and certified by an independent third party. Land and raw materials from the forests are sold to buyers looking for zero-deforestation and certified sustainable products. The profits from these sales are then shared between the landowner and the investor, representing a return on investment. More information can be found in the offering memorandum available on the TreesOfLives® website. This model can be replicated with other landowners on a larger scale, contributing to a better life for future generations and the planet.

By investing in Viridis Terra International's TreesOfLives® impact fund, investors can transform their initial investment into restoration and reforestation while offsetting carbon emissions with certified carbon credits. The investors then benefit from a possible return on their investment by selling commodities from the land, such as agri-foods, medicinal plants, and timber. Furthermore, these actions help remove substantial amounts of greenhouse gases from the atmosphere, a portion of which can be used to offset carbon emissions further. These investments create a more positive impact on biodiversity and are necessary towards meeting the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.

"With TreesOfLives®, we're offering large-scale sustainable impact investments on activities designed to restore degraded ecosystems, in addition to making support for the fight against climate and ecological crises accessible to all," says Martin Beaudoin Nadeau. "Viridis Terra International is committed to making a better tomorrow for both present and future generations by providing sustainable solutions. Investing in TreesOfLives® is a concrete commitment to ensuring a more prosperous and abundantly sustainable future for our planet, and for all those who inhabit it," he adds.

About Viridis Terra International

Founded in 2015, Viridis Terra International is a team of diverse, multidisciplinary, innovative and experienced individuals specializing in ecosystem restoration and sustainable management through intelligent reforestation. Viridis Terra International's activities focus on the restoration of degraded ecosystems, lands, and soils; and on the formulation, implementation, and sustainable management of large-scale reforestation, afforestation, and forest and agroforestry landscape restoration projects.

In continued partnership with renowned organizations from the private, civil and public sectors, Viridis Terra International is driven by a commitment to the fight against the effects of climate change sustainably, leading to a better future for present and future generations.

About TreesOfLives®

TreesOfLives® is an impact investment fund launched in February 2021. This new fund, initiated by Viridis Terra International, is designed to help restore forest landscapes and ecosystems on a large scale in Latin America, a region of the world that faces serious land degradation concerns. All projects will be implemented in partnership with landowners, which will have a significant social impact on vulnerable communities. The land-use models developed by Viridis Terra International allow for carbon sequestration to generate biodiversity and carbon credits. Additionally, TreesOfLives® is committed to supporting the 17 Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations while developing indicators to measure environmental impact.

TreesOfLives® will be launching a platform soon, designed to allow investors to invest online, under the supervision of a registered dealer on the exempt market and access indicators pertaining to their investment. Not only will they be able to track the growth of their returns, but they will also have the ability to monitor their impact on carbon sequestration, biodiversity, and sustainable development objectives. This information will be transparent thanks to the artificial intelligence platform used to connect the data from the field with the TreesOfLives® platform.

