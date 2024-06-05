VIP Tickets for Wasaga Beach Canada Day Concert Under the Stars, Featuring Two-Time Juno Award Winners The Strumbellas, On Sale Now

July 1 concert is part of the Town's summer live music festival lineup and 50th-anniversary celebrations; VIP tickets offer access to front stage area, exclusive food trucks and beer garden

"The Town of Wasaga Beach is thrilled to have Canadian stars The Strumbellas perform on Canada Day as part of our 2024 live music summer festival lineup," said Mayor Brian Smith. "While general admission is free, the Town continues looking for new ways to offer our visitors and full-time residents new and exciting VIP experiences to ensure our festivals and events programming remains strong. As we continue to celebrate Wasaga Beach's 50th anniversary, we look forward to welcoming everyone to our community for this once-in-a-lifetime Canada Day experience. VIP tickets are limited, so get yours today."

WASAGA BEACH, ON, June 5, 2024 /CNW/ - VIP tickets are on sale now for one of the Town of Wasaga Beach's most highly anticipated Canada Day concerts featuring two-time JUNO Award winners, The Strumbellas, and an opener by Grace.

While general admission is free, VIP tickets are limited and can be purchased now at showpass.com.

Poster for the Town of Wasaga Beach's Canada Day beachfront concert featuring two-time JUNO award winners, The Strumbellas, happening on July 1, 2024 at Beach Area 1. VIP tickets are on sale now. Visit www.50YearsofSunshine.ca for more information. (CNW Group/Town of Wasaga Beach) Colourful social media graphic listing live music performances that are part of the summer 2024 live music festival season in the Town of Wasaga Beach, including Canadian rock legend Tom Cochrane, The Strumbellas, The Carpet Frogs, and more! (CNW Group/Town of Wasaga Beach)

The cost of tickets ranges from $25 (under 19 years of age) to $35 (19+ years of age).

VIP tickets grant access to the best views, plus:

front stage area

exclusive food trucks

beer garden, presented by Side Launch Brewing Company

The Town of Wasaga Beach's summer live music festival lineup is unlike any other live music festival lineup in Ontario, Canada – it takes place under the stars on the sandy shores of the longest freshwater beach in the world.

For summer 2024, Wasaga Beach continues to offer thrilling performances by legendary artists, iconic bands, and up-and-coming performers – and deliver family-friendly fun, featuring beer tents by Side Launch Brewing Company and food trucks offering a variety of delicious eats from Italian and Mexican to poutine and ice cream. General admission is free. VIP tickets and experiences vary.

Visit 50YearsofSunshine.ca for the full 2024 summer live music festival program including more information about Summer Sets, Music in the Park, Movies Under the Stars, and to subscribe for all of our events and festivals updates.

Quick facts

Wasaga Beach is home to the longest freshwater beach in the world; it is also home to one of the most spectacular sunsets in the world. Each year, the Town welcomes almost 2 million visitors to our iconic Ontario beachfront community.

is home to the longest freshwater beach in the world; it is also home to one of the most spectacular sunsets in the world. Each year, the Town welcomes almost 2 million visitors to our iconic beachfront community. In August 2023 , over 12,000 attendees gathered at the Town's iconic Beach Area 1 for the annual Memories of Summer music festival, which featured electrifying live performances by The Carpet Frogs and Canadian music icons, April Wine , followed by a large fireworks display.

, over 12,000 attendees gathered at the Town's iconic Beach Area 1 for the annual Memories of Summer music festival, which featured electrifying live performances by The Carpet Frogs and Canadian music icons, , followed by a large fireworks display. In February 2024 , Wasaga Beach delivered its first winter music festival, Breaking the Ice, featuring performances by Canadian rock legends Burton Cummings and Blue Rodeo. Over 6000 people attended and almost half of festival attendees visited from out of town.

Related links

Explore some of Wasaga Beach's 2024 summer live music festival season food truck vendors online, including A Taste of Italy, The Flying Fork, Mexican Bowl, Osmow's Shawarma, Hola Ice Cream.

About Wasaga Beach

The Town of Wasaga Beach aims to be a place where people come to create memories that will last a lifetime. Large live music events, festivals and programming supports this vision and Council's priorities: to create opportunities to diversify the economy, create jobs and build a complete community. It's part of the Town's plan to become a leader in sustainability, creativity, innovation and fun – a place with thriving businesses and safe, inclusive and complete neighbourhoods, where we celebrate our rich history, diversity of cultures and natural beauty, including the Nottawasaga River, Georgian Bay and the longest freshwater beach in the world.

Media contact:

Sandra Watts

Director, Strategic Communications & Intergovernmental Affairs [email protected]

General inquiries:

Josh Pallas

Director, Sports & Entertainment

[email protected]

SOURCE Town of Wasaga Beach