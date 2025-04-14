Viome Launches AI-Powered Full Body Intelligence™ Test To Help You Stay Healthy, Slow Aging, and Make Illness Optional

Viome's Full Body Intelligence Test™ is the only science backed at-home test that decodes your body's biological signals to give you precision health insights. It reveals not just what's happening but why , and turns those insights into personalized daily nutrition advice to help you live healthier and longer.





, and turns those insights into personalized daily nutrition advice to help you live healthier and longer. Built on unique RNA science and cutting-edge AI, Viome's at-home test redefines health by analyzing 100 million biomarkers to detect early signs of biological dysfunction linked to 25+ chronic health conditions.

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- Viome Life Sciences, the leader in AI-powered, RNA-driven molecular diagnostics and precision nutrition, today launched its most transformative consumer product, redefining how individuals understand, track, and improve their health through evolving biological insights.

At the core of Viome's new experience is the radical idea that your genes are not your destiny, and your health outcomes are not static or predestined but measurable, modifiable, and within your control. Viome is the only company in the world that uses advanced RNA sequencing to decode your body's active gene expression and applies AI to translate that data into practical, daily health guidance. This includes what to eat, what to avoid, why you should eat certain foods, and how your personal health insights are connected to the most common diseases.

"Our medical industrial complex is reactive and waits until we experience symptoms or develop a disease instead of helping us stay healthy in the first place," said Naveen Jain, Founder and CEO of Viome. "Symptoms that we feel are the body's last cry for help. At Viome, we believe true prevention begins by listening to your body's earliest whispers long before illness takes hold. Our technology decodes your biological signals and translates these insights into daily, personalized nutrition and supplement guidance so you can take control of your health before symptoms arise."

Beyond DNA: A Test That Measures What's Actually Happening in Your Body Today

Viome's Full Body Intelligence™ Test is a simple at-home kit that uses RNA sequencing from stool (gut microbiome), saliva (oral microbiome), and a finger-prick blood (cellular function) sample to reveal how your current diet and lifestyle impact your body's systems.

Unlike static DNA tests that only show genetic potential or guess what might be happening in your body, Viome's RNA sequencing technology analyzes active human and microbial gene expression to detect early red flags like inflammation, microbial imbalance, and biological dysfunction before symptoms appear.

Powering this experience is Viome's proprietary AI engine, which is trained on the world's largest gene expression database. It analyzes over 100 quadrillion biological data points from over one million samples across 106 countries. The platform also integrates over 20,000 peer-reviewed scientific publications, continuously evolving to reflect the latest cutting-edge research. This dynamic foundation of data allows Viome to deliver clinically grounded and highly personalized food and precision supplement recommendations designed to help reverse risk and extend healthspan.

New Features included with Full Body Intelligence include:

Health Connections

A first-of-its-kind feature that connects Viome health scores to early biological indicators of 25+ chronic conditions, including autoimmune, cognitive, digestive, metabolic, and oral health concerns. These connections are grounded in independent peer-reviewed science, Viome's proprietary AI models, and real-time gene expression data — making Viome's Full Body Intelligence one of the most powerful tools for personalized, preventative health.





A first-of-its-kind feature that connects Viome health scores to early biological indicators of 25+ chronic conditions, including autoimmune, cognitive, digestive, metabolic, and oral health concerns. These connections are grounded in independent peer-reviewed science, Viome's proprietary AI models, and real-time gene expression data — making Viome's Full Body Intelligence one of the most powerful tools for personalized, preventative health. BioAge™ Score

Measures millions of molecular data points to determine how fast your body is truly aging compared to your chronological age. This is driven by real-time molecular signals related to inflammation, metabolism, and cellular resilience, giving you a clear path to slow aging from the inside out.





Measures millions of molecular data points to determine how fast your body is truly aging compared to your chronological age. This is driven by real-time molecular signals related to inflammation, metabolism, and cellular resilience, giving you a clear path to slow aging from the inside out. InflammAging™ Score

Tracks how chronic, low-grade inflammation — one of the most insidious drivers of aging and chronic disease — impacts your resilience and longevity. This score gives you a window into how to proactively manage inflammation through targeted science-backed nutrition and lifestyle strategies to help you fight it at the source.





Tracks how chronic, low-grade inflammation — one of the most insidious drivers of aging and chronic disease — impacts your resilience and longevity. This score gives you a window into how to proactively manage inflammation through targeted science-backed nutrition and lifestyle strategies to help you fight it at the source. Personalized Boosters & Blockers™

Viome's breakthrough approach to highlighting food-as-medicine - made personal, visible, and actionable. Every food, nutrient, and ingredient is tagged as a Booster (supports your biology and health goals) or Blocker (may fuel inflammation or imbalance). Each tag is personal and powered by real-time health scores. This level of functional insight turns your grocery list into a molecular strategy for prevention, where every bite is a targeted move toward optimal health.

"What sets Viome apart is that we don't just measure your biology, but we measure change over time," said Dr. Momo Vuyisich, Viome's Chief Science Officer. "RNA allows us to track your body in action and how it responds and evolves with your environment, exercise, lifestyle, nutrition, sleep, and stress level. Our recommendations continuously adapt based on the biological signals we detect, guiding you according to what your body needs right now which may be very different from what it needed six months ago. In a world where genetic data is static, Viome delivers the opposite: a living, dynamic reflection of your biology that empowers you to course correct your health before a disease takes hold."

A Consumer Product for a Health System That Doesn't Exist Yet

Viome's new Full Body Intelligence experience bridges a long-standing gap in consumer health by offering a product that's not just smart or personalized but clinically grounded and rooted in functional, preventative care.

"Health shouldn't be something you only think about when things go wrong," said Dr. Guru Banavar, Viome's Chief Technology Officer. "Just like you track your finances to build wealth, you should monitor your biology to stay ahead of your health. Your body is always changing, and your health plan needs to evolve with it. That's why we built an intelligent molecular feedback loop, giving you the power to take personalized action in real-time and invest in your health like you would your financial future."

Viome's latest insights are available now to all Full Body Intelligence™ users. Learn more at Viome.com.

About Viome

Viome Life Sciences is a health technology company pioneering AI-powered, RNA-driven molecular diagnostics and precision nutrition to transform how we prevent chronic symptoms and extend healthy living. Viome's proprietary RNA sequencing and AI platform analyzes gene expression from the human body and microbiome to create a dynamic view of biological health.

Viome's platform begins with the Full Body Intelligence Test, the most comprehensive at-home test available. By analyzing gene expression from stool, blood, and saliva, it reveals how diet and lifestyle impact key systems like the microbiome, immune function, inflammation, aging, and more.

Viome translates this data into personalized food recommendations, custom-formulated supplements, and health scores that track inflammation, aging, microbial balance, and glycemic response to empower users to act early and stay well.

Viome is also advancing clinical diagnostics, including the FDA Breakthrough Device-designated CancerDetect™ test for oral and throat cancer, and expanding into metabolic, digestive, and neurological disease detection.

With over one million biological samples analyzed and the world's largest gene expression database, Viome is redefining preventive care. The company is backed by Khosla Ventures, Bold Capital Partners, Marc Benioff, and WestRiver Group.

For more information:

Viome Website: https://www.viome.com/

Viome Research: https://www.viome.com/publications

Viome on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/viomelifesciences:

Media Contacts:



Helene Vollbracht

Chief Product Strategy Officer, Corporate Brand & Communications

[email protected]

Chris Hempel

Spark Public Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Viome Life Sciences