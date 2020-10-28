Violife to be 'Made in Canada'

In 2021, Canada will become the first market ever to produce Violife 100% Vegan products outside of Greece, where the product has been perfected by the founding families for over 20 years. Canadian-produced Violife will supply cheese-lovers, both nationally within Canada and in the United States, with a tasty vegan alternative to dairy cheese. It will be produced at a new state-of-the-art Upfield facility in Brantford, Ontario.

The Violife Story

Violife was created by three friends who wanted to make a tasty alternative to dairy cheese, one that even the biggest cheese lovers would enjoy. Violife has been a pioneer in the vegan cheese alternative industry and today the products are enjoyed by consumers in over 50 countries worldwide. The brand continues to innovate by creating tasty, delicious flavours and new dairy-free products.

Free of nuts, soy, gluten, lactose, casein and preservatives, Violife 100% Vegan products are made using non-GMO ingredients, including coconut oil, and are kosher-certified. They are available in the following formats and flavours in Canada:

Shreds – cheddar-style and mozzarella-style

– cheddar-style and mozzarella-style Slices – cheddar-style, mature cheddar-style, smoked provolone-style

– cheddar-style, mature cheddar-style, smoked provolone-style Cream Cheese Alternative – creamy original

– creamy original Wedge – parmesan-style

– parmesan-style Block – feta-style

Violife 100% Vegan cheese alternative products are available across Canada at major grocery retailers, natural/specialty stores, and vegan shops, with suggested retail product pricing ranging from Cdn $5.79 to Cdn $6.99 per package.

For more information, or to try Violife in delicious recipes, like Veggie Gnocchi, Raspberry Cream Pie and more, visit www.violifefoods.com/en_ca. To learn more about the Violife story, watch the Violife Epic Movie.

ABOUT UPFIELD

At Upfield, our goal is to we make people healthier and happier with great tasting, plant-based nutrition products that are better for the planet. Upfield is the leading producer of plant-based margarines and spreads in Canada with brands such as Becel®, Becel® Plant Based Bricks, and Imperial®; and plant-based spreads in the U.S., with iconic brands such as Country Crock®, Country Crock® Plant Butter, I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!®, Flora™, and Imperial®. Upfield introduced Violife® 100% Vegan , following the global acquisition of Arivia in 2020. Upfield is leading in delivering better-for-you products that are great tasting and have superior quality, helping it to create a "Better Plant-based Future". For more information, visit www.Upfield.com.

SOURCE Upfield Canada Inc.

For further information: Media Contacts: Upfield North America, Lori Gatti, [email protected], (201) 518-5104; Candice Best, [email protected], (416) 525-1332