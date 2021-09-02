VANCOUVER, BC and MONTREAL, Sept. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Viral Neuro Exploration (VINEx) and the COVID Long Haulers Support Group Canada applaud the Liberal Party of Canada campaign platform commitment, announced yesterday, to allocate $100 million to COVID-19 research, including studying the impact of Long COVID across the lifespan. This investment will bring hope and relief to the estimated hundreds of thousands of Canadians who are living with the devastating long-term effects of this virus on their health, and consequently on their family life, academic life or ability to work. The COVID-19 Research Fund will give a much-needed boost to Canada's world-class scientists and clinicians, who are converging across disciplines to advance research and care for COVID Long Haulers. We urge all political parties to make the support of COVID-19 research part of their platforms.

"It has taken time to understand that the long-term impacts of COVID are very real for Canadians living with Long COVID. The magnitude of issues caused by the constellation of Long COVID symptoms is not well understood. Long COVID clinical guidelines, treatment protocol and resources are critically needed to manage and support families nationwide. Funding national research to advance and develop tools and resources is necessary to aid in the fight against COVID-19 and shine light on other infectious diseases and post viral conditions," says Susie Goulding, founder of the COVID Long Haulers Support Group Canada, a forum for more than 14,000 Canadians living with Long COVID symptoms who have felt left out in the pandemic response. In recognizing Long COVID as a public health crisis needing greater attention and investment, Canada joins the US and UK, which have made major investments in research, clinical trials and care centres.

COVID Long Haulers Support Group Canada, VINEx, and Neurological Health Charities Canada conducted a survey last May on the far-ranging impacts of COVID-19 on Canadians from coast to coast. While there are as many as 200 reported symptoms, the survey respondents most frequently reported shortness of breath, fatigue and "brain fog". As a consequence of living with Long COVID, 60% had to take a leave from work, 70% had to reduce their hours, and one quarter had to go on disability.

As students across the country are heading back to the school, it must be recognized that Long COVID does not just strike adults. While estimates of the incidence of Long COVID in children have varied considerably, according to preliminary results from a study out of the UK, up to 14% still had symptoms 15 weeks following a positive COVID diagnosis. More research is needed to study the long-term effects on children.

"Many Long COVID impacts are neurological or psychiatric in nature, including headaches, "brain fog," impaired memory and concentration, dizziness, anxiety, depression and insomnia. In a knowledge-based economy, our brain health is integral to our economic prosperity," says Inez Jabalpurwala, Global Director of VINEx. "Canada is a leader in brain research, and with the additional funding to the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, we are poised to make even greater contributions to understanding how viruses may directly or indirectly affect the brain."

A Government investment of this scale will have far longer reach than the current pandemic: it will lead to new insights into how viruses may trigger neurodegenerative diseases, such as ALS, Alzheimer's, Multiple Sclerosis, and Parkinson's, and better prepare our country for future pandemics.

Viral Neuro Exploration (VINEx) is a non-profit corporation aimed at raising attention to, and investment in, how viruses affect brain health. While the COVID-19 crisis creates urgency and is the initial focus, VINEx's vision has a longer time horizon. To achieve its vision, VINEx is bringing together thought leadership from the research and patient communities to drive actionable projects where collaboration, co-ordination and investment are needed.

The Covid Long Haulers Support Group Canada is creating awareness of the effects COVID-19 has on long-haulers, symptomatically, financially and economically. They lobby for recognition from government officials and the public and want it to be understood that long-haulers are not recovered. There is still robust, longitudinal research and rehabilitation targeted for long-haulers that need to be funded. Through their efforts of sharing lived experiences with media and creating momentum, they hope to create change.

