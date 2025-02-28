MONTREAL, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - VINCI Energies and its subsidiary TCI+, a major player in the construction of energy, telecommunications, and transportation infrastructure in Quebec (Canada), announce the acquisition of X-Rail Signalisation, a company specializing in the design, installation, and maintenance of railway signaling systems.

By integrating X-Rail Signalisation's activities, VINCI Energies strengthens its position in the Quebec railway transportation market and, more broadly, in rail-based public transit—an industry with a promising future in Canada.

"This acquisition is fully aligned with our development strategy in Canadian energy and transportation infrastructure. The synergies with TCI+ and its subsidiaries, as well as with our specialized companies in this sector in Europe, will enable us to offer even more efficient and secure solutions across the country," said Philippe Peter, Managing Director of VINCI Energies Canada Infra Pole.

A Key Expertise for the Modernization and Safety of Canada's Railway Network

Founded in 1996, X-Rail Signalisation is recognized for its expertise in railway safety. Its services include:

The installation and maintenance of railway signaling systems

The modernization and refurbishment of existing equipment

Compliance verification with safety standards

Rapid emergency response to ensure optimal railway infrastructure operation

A Strong Commitment to Low-Carbon Transport

VINCI Energies' solutions addressing today's mobility and sustainable transport challenges will benefit Canada, where several key projects are underway to improve railway corridors and modernize infrastructure. Local railway networks (CFIL) are a great example, playing a crucial role in connecting local communities and industries to major national rail networks and ports.

About VINCI Energies

In a world undergoing constant change, VINCI Energies contributes to the environmental transition by helping bring about major trends in the digital landscape and energy sector. VINCI Energies' teams roll out technologies and integrate customised multi-technical solutions, from design to implementation, operation and maintenance. With their strong local roots and agile and innovative structure, VINCI Energies' 2,100 business units have positioned themselves at the heart of the energy choices of their customers, boosting the reliability, efficiency and sustainability of their infrastructure and processes. VINCI Energies strives for global performance, caring for the planet, useful to people and committed to local communities.

2024: €20.4 billion // 102,600 collaborators // 2,100 Business Units // 61 countries

www.vinci-energies.com

www.theagilityeffect.com

SOURCE VINCI Energies

Contacts: VINCI Energies in Canada, Assia Elagal: +1 (514) 434-6847, [email protected]