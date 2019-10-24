Vincent Joli-Coeur Elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UdeS Foundation

SHERBROOKE, QC, Oct. 24, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Université de Sherbrooke Foundation announces the appointment of Vincent Joli-Coeur, Vice-Chairman, Financial Markets, National Bank of Canada as Chair of its Board of Directors.

"Vincent Joli-Coeur has been actively supporting the institution for many years, first as a director and, until recently, as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Université de Sherbrooke. His vision of the UdeS is as bold as it is innovative and we are profoundly grateful for his renewed commitment to supporting the University's development efforts," said Dr. Pierre Cossette, Rector of the Université de Sherbrooke.

"The reason why, year after year, the Université de Sherbrooke ranks at the top of the Maclean's university rankings of the most popular Canadian universities, with some of the highest recruitment and retention rates in the country, is that it has all the necessary tools and strengths to become a driving force of Canadian university philanthropy. I am pleased to join forces with the university community in supporting education and propelling the work of our young researchers who are working to address some of the most critical issues of this century," added the new Chair of the Université de Sherbrooke Foundation's Board of Directors, Vincent Joli-Coeur.

For Catherine B. Bachand, Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation and of the university's Alumni Relations Department, "The arrival of Vincent Joli-Coeur as Chair of the Board of Directors is perfectly in line with the desire of the Université de Sherbrooke and its Foundation to pave the way for new and innovative major strategic partnerships in Quebec, Canada, and internationally."

With a master's degree in business administration from Université Paris-Dauphine, Vincent Joli-Coeur has been serving as Vice-Chairman of the Board, Financial Markets at the National Bank of Canada since 2011. He is responsible for the coverage of corporate, government, and institutional clients. In addition to his professional activities, Mr. Joli-Coeur is strongly involved in the community, including as Chair of the Infrastructure Council's Board of Directors and Chair of the Brome Lake Land Foundation's board. He also takes part in fundraising campaigns for many charities and environmental foundations.

Mr. Joli-Coeur succeeds Luc Borduas, who has served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Université de Sherbrooke Foundation for more than 15 years.

About the Université de Sherbrooke Foundation

The Foundation's mission is to support the development of the Université de Sherbrooke through the solicitation, administration, and distribution of funds raised. The last fundraising campaign, Promising Futures, Shared Passions, which has been the most ambitious philanthropic endeavour since the creation of the Université de Sherbrooke, has raised more than $115M. As a result of this historic campaign, major projects have been launched with positive impacts across all spheres of society.

