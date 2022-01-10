Vimy: A Living Memorial, coming in April 2022!

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 10, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - With the financial support of the Carswell Family, The Vimy Foundation, Veterans Affairs Canada, the National Film Board, and their partners, will launch Vimy: A Living Memorial at the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge on April 9th, 2022. Through digital storytelling, this new project will bring Vimy to Canadians as well as the international public, while transforming the experience of commemoration. Vimy: A Living Memorial consists of two assets: The Expedition: A Journey into Commemoration and The Digital Pilgrimage.

The Digital Pilgrimage is a multimedia experience created by the National Film Board (NFB) in partnership with La Boîte Interactive, mirari and The Vimy Foundation. Using 2.5D technology, this immersive project aims at exploring a more personal and intimate relationship with war.

Inspired by the symbols and universal values promoted by the Canadian National Vimy Memorial, The Digital Pilgrimage highlights testimonies of the experience of war from different perspectives. Using textual, audio and video content, the Digital Pilgrimage can be experienced anywhere.

The Expedition: A Journey into Commemoration is an onsite geolocational app created by The Vimy Foundation, in collaboration with Veterans Affairs Canada and other national partners. The project aims to bring the rich historical context of the site to life through site-specific stories with artefacts, images and sound. This app, available in three languages, will help visitors to better grasp the history of the site, while walking in the footsteps of soldiers, nurses and artists who contributed to writing this chapter of Canadian history. By providing testimonies of the era, it also constitutes an innovative way to commemorate, outside of public ceremonies.

Whether a person is on-site, or on their sofa, users will experience, learn about, and share our collective history. Both The Expedition and The Digital Pilgrimage will draw upon a common set of stories, characters and events to create a new narrative for the legacy of the First World War that resonates with our realities.

