QUEBEC, Oct. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - The governments of Quebec, the government of Canada and the City of Saint-Amable are proud to celebrate the ground breaking of the Villa MASA project, a 40-unit social and affordable housing complex for seniors with a slight loss of autonomy. Construction of this building represents an investment of just over $22 million.

Government of Canada Logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

The Government of Quebec is allocating more than $9.4 million to this project through the AccèsLogis Québec program of the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), along with funding from tripartite financing agreements. The SHQ also guarantees the mortgage loan contracted by the organization. The Government of Canada has invested more than $8.1 million through the third Canada-Quebec agreement on the Rapid Housing Initiative. For its part, the Town of Saint-Amable has added over $928,000 to these investments.

The Government of Quebec has provided $4.2 million for the project through the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ). The Government of Canada, via Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, has invested nearly $383,000 through the Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. For its part, the City of Montréal allocated nearly $170,000, which was reimbursed by the envelopes of the tripartite agreements that the City signed with the SHQ and the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation.

Located in the heart of downtown Saint-Amable, the residence will offer units adapted for people with reduced mobility and will be equipped with an elevator. The building will feature open-plan living spaces, and each unit will have a functional kitchen, a full bathroom with laundry facilities, and a private balcony. Tenants will be within walking distance of services and amenities, and will be able to benefit from the Quebec Rent Supplement Program, which limits rents to 25% of income.

Quotes:

"Our investments in the creation of affordable housing reach all regions of Quebec and benefit all people with special needs. In this case, our financial assistance helps support seniors with a slight loss of autonomy. This is another concrete example of our government's efforts to ensure that more Quebec women can enjoy a quality living environment."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Everyone in Canada deserves a safe, affordable home. The Government of Canada continues to work with partners like the Government of Quebec to find ways to create more affordable housing that meets the needs of Canadians, including right here in Saint-Amable. Together, we're building a generation of new housing we can all be proud of."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"I would like to congratulate Ariane Beaudry, President of the Villa MASA Board of Directors, and all the directors who have worked so hard to bring this project to fruition. With this financial assistance, we are supporting the efforts of our valued partners, including the Town of Saint-Amable, the Marguerite-D'Youville RCM, the Marguerite-D'Youville Regional Housing Office and the Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux de la Montérégie-Est, to bring Villa MASA to fruition as quickly as possible. This project is yet another initiative to counter the lack of affordable housing in our region. It's a step forward and a plus for our community!"

Suzanne Roy, Minister for Families, Minister responsible for Montérégie and MNA for Verchères

"Aging in one's own environment, close to family and friends, is a wish we hold dear for the seniors of Saint-Amable, and one that is becoming a little more concrete every day with the construction of Villa Masa. We've worked hard on this project, and we'd like to thank all the partners who have contributed to its success. Villa Masa significantly enhances the supply of affordable housing for seniors on our territory."

Stéphane Williams, Mayor of Saint-Amable

"It's already been over 7 years since the idea for this project was born, and since then, the population has been following and supporting us as the project progresses, which shows us that the need for affordable housing is crying out in Saint-Amable. With the rising cost of living, we wanted to give back to our community by offering a healthy, safe, but above all affordable living environment for our seniors."

Ariane Beaudry, President of the Villa MASA Board of Directors

Highlights:

Launched in 2020, the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC). Consult the official page of the third round of the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) for more details.

The third phase of RHI has exceeded its initial target of creating at least 4,500 affordable housing units for people in core housing need across the country. More than 5,200 units are expected to be built across Canada .

. A total of more than 15,500 units are expected to be created with the support of RHI.

Up to 32 households occupying the new building will be able to benefit from the SHQ's Quebec Rent Supplement Program, which will enable them to pay 25% of their income towards housing. This additional assistance, totaling nearly $550,000 over five years, is paid 90% by the SHQ and 10% by the City of Saint-Amable .

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebec citizens through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rent housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, as well as access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

Facebook: SocietehabitationQuebec

Twitter: HabitationSHQ

LinkedIn: LinkedIn

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home that they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

For further information: Sources: Justine Vézina, Press Secretary to the Minister Responsible for Housing, [email protected]; Kevin Collins, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]