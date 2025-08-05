Viewpoint Global Multi-Asset Trust Announces Change in Investment Risk Classification in Series F- USD (VWP 209)

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 5, 2025 /CNW/ - Viewpoint Investment Management Corporation, the manager of Viewpoint Global Multi-Asset Trust (the "Fund"), today announced a material change in the Fund's Series F-USD investment risk classification. Effective August 5, 2025, the Fund's risk rating will be updated from "Low to Medium" to "Medium." This change reflects a reassessment of the Fund's portfolio composition and risk profile, consistent with the guidelines set forth by the Canadian Securities Administrators (CSA). The updated risk rating better aligns with the Fund's current investment strategy and market conditions.

Key Details:

Fund Name: Viewpoint Global Multi-Asset Trust

Fund Type: Alternative Mutual Fund

Previous Risk Classification: Low to Medium

New Risk Classification: Medium

Effective Date: August 5, 2025

Reason for Change: Increased volatility and fluctuations in the US dollar exchange rate has contributed to a higher overall portfolio risk profile, consistent with the Fund's exposure to US assets and currency movements. This reassessment aligns with the Canadian Securities Administrators' standardized risk classification methodology and the Fund Manager's ongoing review of market conditions.

What This Means for Investors

Investors should be aware that the Fund's risk profile has increased slightly, which may result in greater volatility and potential fluctuations in returns. The Fund's investment objectives and management team remain unchanged, and the Fund continues to seek long-term capital growth consistent with its updated risk level.

Additional Information

Investors are encouraged to review the Fund's updated Fund Facts document and other disclosure materials, which are available on Viewpoint Investment Partners Corporation's website at www.viewpointinvestment.ca and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

About Viewpoint Investment Partners Corporation

Viewpoint Investment Partners is a Calgary-based, family-founded investment management firm established in 2016, with roots dating back to the late 1990s as part of the broader Viewpoint Group. Founded by Mac and Rob Van Wielingen, the firm combines advanced data science with timeless investment principles to deliver innovative, rules-based investment strategies. They focus on risk-aware, diversified portfolios across global markets, using liquid, actively managed leverage to enhance returns without increasing concentration risk.

The firm is driven by a commitment to investor alignment, with founders investing alongside clients. Their approach emphasizes evidence-based decision-making over forecasting, transparency, low fees, and high liquidity. Viewpoint's multidisciplinary team integrates expertise in quantitative finance, data science, and fundamental market knowledge to adapt strategies actively to changing market conditions. Their core philosophy centers on allocating risk rather than capital, aiming to provide consistent, superior outcomes through diversified, systematic strategies that reduce the impact of market downturns while capturing the diversification premium. Since its inception, Viewpoint has grown steadily, maintaining a research-led, technology-driven process that disrupts traditional investment management with innovation and intellectual rigor.

Regulatory Notes

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially. Investors should read the Fund's Prospectus and Fund Facts before investing.

SOURCE Viewpoint Investment Partners

For questions or more information, please contact: Scott Smith, CFA, Chief Investment Officer, Viewpoint Investment partners Corporation, Phone: (403) 462-7878, Email: [email protected]