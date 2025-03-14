Exclusive Team Joins Viewpoint Investment Partners Corporation to Launch Viewpoint Private Wealth

CALGARY, AB, March 14, 2025 /CNW/ - We are pleased to announce that Garry R. McCulloch, CIM, and his team—Brenden Soley, CFA, and Rosa Golanowski—have joined Viewpoint Investment Partners to establish Viewpoint Private Wealth. As Founding Partner, Garry will lead this new division of the firm, where his longstanding experience in the investment and wealth industry will further Viewpoint's vision of expanding the firm's existing institutional investment process to the broader community. Garry and Brenden will be joining existing Viewpoint Portfolio Manager Mat Sawin (Edmonton) and his executive assistant, Vanessa Stack, in expanding upon Viewpoint Investment Partners' pooled fund and institutional offerings.

Through Viewpoint Private Wealth, the firm will offer integrated wealth planning, comprehensive investment management, tax efficiency planning, and estate planning, ensuring that high-net-worth families, business owners, and professionals receive guidance tailored to their unique goals. The team's deep understanding of sophisticated investment and wealth strategies, and their expertise in portfolio construction and goals-based financial planning, aligns seamlessly with Viewpoint's philosophy of evidence-based, long-term investing.

"Creating Viewpoint Private Wealth allows us to expand our bench strength with Viewpoint's team, resources, and infrastructure, and partner with a family who cares deeply about our shared clients and has an exciting long-term vision. We are fully aligned with the Viewpoint team and the Van Wielingen family on values, investment strategy, and wealth management philosophy, and we believe this move will result in enhanced outcomes for all of our current and future clients. This feels like I'm going back to my roots in the business, and I'm thrilled to be leading this new division."

- Garry McCulloch, Founding Partner, Viewpoint Private Wealth

"Garry, Brenden, and Rosa are an exceptionally high-quality, experienced, and exclusive wealth management team, and we're thrilled to welcome them and their clients to the Viewpoint family. We've spent an enormous amount of resources on investment research, technology, and innovation over the past thirty years as a family office, and subsequently nine years as an institutional investment manager, to build what we feel is one of the preeminent boutique investment firms in Canada. I'm honoured that we will be building this new division together, and this initiative represents the first step towards reaching beyond institutional into the broader investor community."

- Rob Van Wielingen, President & CEO, Viewpoint Investment Partners

As an existing Portfolio Manager at Viewpoint, Mat Sawin will likewise be a key contributor to the success of Viewpoint Private Wealth. He brings over 15 years of portfolio management, investment analysis, and entrepreneurial experience to Viewpoint Private Wealth. He spent much of his career in New York working as an institutional fund manager, and his deep knowledge of financial markets spanning from securities analysis to asset allocation shapes the strategic direction of the firm. His institutional investment experience and unique understanding of the family office and ultra-high-net-worth family landscape are of extraordinary value to his wealth management clients.

Viewpoint Investment Partners Corporation was launched by the Van Wielingen family in 2016 as a spinout of the Viewpoint Family Office (est. 1998), founded on an unrelenting vision of enhancing client outcomes by delivering institutional-quality investment management. The Viewpoint Private Wealth division leverages a powerful combination of advanced data science and technology platforms, developed for Viewpoint's institutional pooled fund and managed-account offerings, along with over 25 years of institutional due diligence expertise tailored to ultra-high-net-worth investors. Combined with the industry experience of Garry, Brenden, and Mat in delivering top-tier wealth and investment services, we are proud to introduce an offering that is truly unique to Canada. Viewpoint Private Wealth clients will have preferential access to Viewpoint's suite of internal pooled funds, opportunities to co-invest in unique asset classes—such as private equity, private credit, real estate, and venture—and empirical, evidence-based portfolio customization powered by the same engines used to manage Viewpoint's flagship funds. Viewpoint Private Wealth prides itself on being independent, employee-owned, and aligned with clients.

As Viewpoint continues to grow to all-time highs in assets under management, this initiative underscores the firm's commitment to attracting top-tier talent and to continuous innovation.

For more information about Viewpoint Private Wealth and its services, visit https://viewpointinvestment.ca/private-wealth-about/ .

