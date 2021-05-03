View the VIBE's May digital cover, Features Chef Nuit and Jeff Regular, as Toronto's Power Couple to Watch

During the pandemic, the Regulars had to adapt their restaurant concepts to survive. They briefly closed their doors, and came up with a plan. Health and safety has always been their main concern; not only for their staff and guests, but for their community as a whole. Jeff recalls, "Our concern at that time wasn't on our bottom line, but what we could do to keep our community safe."

During the pandemic, the Regulars not only opened By Chef Nuit, a pop-up concept serving contemporary dishes with a Thai twist, but their second PAI location, uptown at Yonge & Eglinton.

Chef Nuit and Jeff also released their cookbook, Kiin, in October 2020. With a collection of recipes carefully curated by chef Nuit, who used the opportunity as a way to share her story and love of food with her children. The couple wanted the cookbook to feel authentic, which is why they returned to Pai, Thailand to capture the images. "It was important to me to bring readers into my world and show the places where I grew up so that they could truly understand my culture and my story of becoming a chef--not just from the recipes and stories but from the photography as well," Chef Nuit said.

"I've had my eye on these two for a couple of years now," says Steven Branco, STAMINA Group Inc. creative director and founder. "Their humility, hard work and dedication, paired with their incredibly delicious food, no matter what concept I've tasted, never ceases to amaze me. That's why when I was thinking about who I wanted to star our May cover, I just knew it was time to shine a light. Especially after having recently heard about their continued success despite the pandemic. But I had one condition...I needed full reign to upstyle them. I wanted people to see them under a new light. As the superstars I know they are. I wanted spring colours, high-and-low, sexy, and no sign of a power struggle--while also supporting local, and Canadian."

For the full digital cover feature, please visit: https://viewthevibe.com/the-regulars-chef-nuit-and-jeff-regular-toronto-power-couple/

Editor's Note: Please see supporting editorial visuals here.

Cover Photo Credit: The Regulars, chef Nuit and Jeff Regular, styled and directed by Steven Branco, shot by Nick Merzetti.

