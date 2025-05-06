TORONTO, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - View the VIBE is proud to announce the release of its fourth annual Power 60 List, presented by the Park Hyatt Toronto hotel. This year, the list has expanded into the Power 60 Plus, spotlighting the 100 most influential people in Canada right now. This definitive ranking honours a bold and diverse mix of trailblazers, disruptors, and cultural icons who are using their platforms to drive real impact and spark change—across industries and communities.

Caption: View the VIBE’s 2024 POWER 60 List, presented by Park Hyatt Toronto, cover dropped afternoon of May 5, 2025. Featuring 3 People to Watch from the list, including: Catriona Smart (left-to-right), DCR Mida (middle, lower) and Katarina Mogus also known as @EnfliqueCreative, shot by Nick Merzetti at the Park Hyatt Toronto hotel, Presidential Suite and Writer’s Room Bar. (CNW Group/Stamina Group Inc.) (CNW Group/STAMINA Group Inc.) View the VIBE Unveils 2025 Power 60 List: Canada's Most Influential Changemakers Right Now (CNW Group/STAMINA Group Inc.) View the VIBE Unveils 2025 Power 60 List: Canada's Most Influential Changemakers Right Now (CNW Group/STAMINA Group Inc.)

From globally recognized superstars like Drake, Sandra Oh, and Ryan Reynolds to rising disruptors like Izzi Poopi, DCR Milda, and Prayag Mishra, the 2025 list celebrates influence in action—not just fame for fame's sake. At its core, the Power 60 is about empowerment, representation, and practical influence: those who take up space, use their voice, and elevate others along the way.

"For the fourth year in a row, this list represents a labour of love and deep intention," says Steven Branco, Editor-in-Chief of View the VIBE and Chief Creative Officer of Stamina Group. "Curating our Power List is a thorough and often strenuous process that we never take lightly. Each name is chosen with care to reflect the incredible diversity and strength of Canadians who continue to rise to the occasion. I'm incredibly proud of how representative this year's list is—and honoured that View the VIBE can shine a light on their work."

The View the VIBE POWER 60 launched its inaugural list in 2021, featuring 60 of Toronto's most inspiring Women of Influence; and in 2023, to support an underserved and represented minority in Canada, featured 60 of Canada's most inspiring Asians of influence. Last year in 2024, we featured 60 of Canada's most inspiring leaders including 3 People to Watch. Again this year, the 2025 list features the most inspiring Canadians who truly paint a picture of our beloved country. They represent various industries, age groups, career levels, ethnicities, minorities, skills, and talents and hand-picked by View the VIBE's very own editorial team, with support from an anonymous panel of consultants.

"Every person on this list is inspiring not only because of their assets or achievements--of which there are many—but because they inspire us all through their courage, tenacity, and dedication to their goals," said Branco. "Ultimately, the 60 Canadians that we chose to feature this year are part of a much larger extended group that are all making their mark."

The 2025 View the VIBE Power 60 list names incredible Canadians from some of the nation's rising and most prestigious/iconic brands alike, of all experience/skill levels, ages and ethnic backgrounds - all with one remarkable common denominator: their undeniable influence, each in their own way. The POWER 60 list names leaders from organizations, communities and media brands (in no particular order) like:

Breakfast Television

MLSE

CBC

TikTok

Loblaw Companies Ltd.

Cineplex

Elevation Pictures

Gusto 54 Group

Canada Goose

Mr Saturday

Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF)

Netflix Canada

GQ/CondeNast

Penske Media

HoopQueens

BellMedia

eTalk

WNBA

NBA

Liberty Entertainment Group

ZoomerMedia Group

Air Canada

Universal Music Canada

Sony Entertainment Canada

Warner Music Canada

Dragon's Den

Roots

INK Entertainment

And more

For the full list of names, please visit:

https://viewthevibe.com/canadian-power-60-list-2025/

Watch out for more:

Starting this upcoming Monday, May 12th, 2025, for the next three (3) weeks, we will be releasing special edition feature cover articles, sharing the stories of the faces that made up the 2025 Power 60 cover.

Special Honours from the 2025 List

In addition to the main ranking, View the VIBE is proud to highlight select individuals who received additional honours for their outstanding contributions:

#1 Drake – Performing Artist of the Year

#9 Simu Liu – Actor of the Year

#21 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – Athlete of the Year

#12 Denis Villeneuve – Filmmaker of the Year

#23 Matty Matheson – Chef of the Year

#30 Briony Douglas – Artist of the Year

#33 Isabelle Allain aka Izzi Poopi (@izzipoopi) – Creator of the Year

#44 Tyrone Edwards – Media Personality of the Year

#36 Joey Gollish aka Joey Saturday – Designer of the Year

#89 Moises Znaimer – Media Mogul of the Year

#60 Catriona Smart – One to Watch in 2025

#37 DCR Milda – One to Watch in 2025 and Rising Star of the Year

#70 Katarina Mogus – One to Watch in 2025 and Breakout Creator of the Year

The Curation Process

View the VIBE's editorial team spent months compiling nominations, researching cultural impact, and analyzing influence beyond the algorithm. Our focus: voices that are shaping the future, shifting narratives, and showing up authentically—not just those with status or a blue checkmark.

Since its inception, the Power List has been a celebrated cultural marker in Canada, hailed for its inclusive approach and forward-thinking lens. In its fourth year, the 2025 edition builds on that legacy with its most ambitious and diverse list yet.

Editor's note: Please see supporting visuals here. Assets for the following special edition individual cover stories will be added to the same folder each week on release day.

Cover photo caption: View the VIBE's 2024 POWER 60 List, presented by Park Hyatt Toronto, cover dropped afternoon of May 5, 2025. Featuring 3 People to Watch from the list, including: Catriona Smart (left-to-right), DCR Mida (middle, lower) and Katarina Mogus also known as @EnfliqueCreative, shot by Nick Merzetti at the Park Hyatt Toronto hotel, Presidential Suite (light photo) and Writer's Room Bar (moody photo).

Cover photo credit: Shot by Nick Merzetti (@merzetti) for View the VIBE ( @viewthevibe ).

Full editorial shoot credits:

Photographer: James "Nick" Merzetti" @merzetti

Creative/Fashion Director and Producer: Steven Branco @mr.stevenbranco

Wardrobe Stylist: Sharad Mohan @mrm0han

Head of makeup department: Angela Lee @makeupbyangelalee

Hair stylist: Duyen Huynh @duyenhuynh

Gaffer: Juan Diego Delgado @jdiego_del

Locations: Park Hyatt Toronto Presidential Suite and Writer's Room Bar.

