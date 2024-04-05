View the VIBE Names Canada's Most Inspiring People of Influence in 3rd Annual POWER 60 List

TORONTO, April 5, 2024 /CNW/ - The 2024 POWER 60: Canada's Most Inspiring People of Influence list was released by View the VIBE on Wednesday, April 3rd on national television via Breakfast Television at 8:45am ET by their editor-in-chief, Steven Branco alongside co-hosts, Meredith Shaw and Sid Seixeiro, which featured three (3) inspiring people to watch, one of which was Shaw herself (on the left).

We focused on who's in the spotlight, using their voice, and climbing their way to the top. Post this View the VIBE’s 2024 POWER 60 List cover launched April 3rd, 2024, featuring Meredith Shaw (left-to-right), Nakissa “Keesa” Koomalsingh and Jasmeet “JusReign” Raina, shot by Nick Merzetti at Pie in the Sky Studios, Studio 1 in Toronto, with a 1979 Chevrolet Caprice Classic, courtesy of Jason Miller of @sitonfashion. (CNW Group/Stamina Group Inc.) (CNW Group/Stamina Group Inc.) View the VIBE’s 2024 POWER 60 List cover launched April 3rd, 2024, featuring Meredith Shaw (left-to-right), Nakissa “Keesa” Koomalsingh and Jasmeet “JusReign” Raina, shot by Nick Merzetti at Pie in the Sky Studios, Studio 1 in Toronto, with a 1979 Chevrolet Caprice Classic, courtesy of Jason Miller of @sitonfashion. (CNW Group/Stamina Group Inc.) (CNW Group/Stamina Group Inc.)

"I never wanted our Power 60 list to be like the others out there," said Steven Branco, CEO and chief creative officer of STAMINA Group Inc. and editor-in-chief of View the VIBE. "When you have to base your list solely on the numbers, let's face it, those don't change much year over year–and also lack diversity. So, there was no interest for us to shine a light on them. Instead, we focused on who's in the spotlight, using their voice, and climbing their way to the top. Those are the people who, to us, truly deserve the spotlight. Our list maintains a huge focus on diversity; those who paint a picture of the wide range of faces that make up our beautiful country. These inspiring individuals are of different ages, ethnicities (50% of our list is BIPOC), genders (nearly 40% female) and more–with a strong effort towards ensuring as many minorities as possible are represented."

The View the VIBE POWER 60 launched its inaugural list in 2021, featuring 60 of Toronto's most inspiring Women of Influence ; and in 2023, in an effort to support an underserved and represented minority in Canada, featured 60 of Canada's most inspiring Asians of influence . This year, the 2024 list features the most inspiring Canadians who truly paint a picture of our beloved country. They represent various industries, age groups, career levels, ethnicities, minorities, skills and talents and are hand-picked by View the VIBE's very own editorial team.

"Every person on this list is inspiring not only because of their assets or achievements--of which there are many—but because they inspire us all through their courage, tenacity, and dedication to their goals," said Branco. "Ultimately, the 60 Canadians that we chose to feature this year are part of a much larger extended group that are all making their mark."

The 2024 View the VIBE Power 60 list names incredible Canadians from some of the nation's rising and most prestigious/iconic brands alike, of all experience/skill levels, ages and ethnic backgrounds...all with one remarkable common denominator: their undeniable influence, each in their own way. The POWER 60 list names leaders from organizations, communities and media brands (in no particular order) like:

For the full list of names, please visit:

https://viewthevibe.com/view-the-vibes-2024-power-60-list-canadians-of-influence/

Watch out for more:

Starting this upcoming Monday, April 8th, 2024, for the next three (3) weeks, we will be releasing special edition feature cover articles, sharing the stories of the faces that made up the Power 60 cover. We will kick this off with Nakissa "Keesa" Koomalsingh on Monday, April 8th followed by Jasmeet "JusReign" Raina on April 15th and Meredith Shaw on April 22nd.

Cover photo caption: Meredith Shaw (left-to-right), Nakissa "Keesa" Koomalsingh and Jasmeet "JusReign" Raina, shot by Nick Merzetti at Pie in the Sky Studios, Studio 1 in Toronto, with a 1979 Chevrolet Caprice Classic, courtesy of Jason Miller of @sitonfashion.

Cover photo credit: Shot by Nick Merzetti (@merzetti) for View the VIBE (@viewthevibe).

