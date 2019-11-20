View from the C-Suite: Tejinder Virk, President, Khiron Life Sciences Corp., tells his company's story. Filmed on October 16, 2019

The View from the C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View from the C-Suite videos visit www.tmxmoney.com/en/news/csuite.html)

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV: KHRN)

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. is a dynamic cannabis leader targeting a market of 620 million people in Latin America. With operations and a presence across the region, joint venture entry into the US consumer market, and expanding activity into Europe, they are a Latin American company positioned for global growth.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp.'s cultivation capacity crosses multiple jurisdictions and with scientific research, clinical trials and education programs they are leading cannabis awareness in the region. They hold the endorsement of prominent medical associations and a network of medical clinics.

Kuida®, their innovative CBD skincare brand, is marketed widely at retail and online across Colombia, and with secure entry to additional markets in the region and the United States forms the basis of their expanding wellness unit.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group's key subsidiaries operate cash and derivative markets and clearinghouses for multiple asset classes including equities and fixed income. Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, Trayport and other TMX Group companies provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Beijing and Singapore. For more information about TMX Group, visit our website at www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on Twitter: @TMXGroup.

SOURCE TMX Group Limited