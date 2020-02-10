View from the C-Suite: Allan Hartley, Chief Executive Officer, Bay Talent Group Inc., tells his company's story. Filmed on January 30, 2020

The View from the C-Suite video interview series highlights the unique perspectives of listed companies on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange. Videos provide insight into how company executives think in the current business environment. To see the latest View from the C-Suite videos visit www.tmxmoney.com/en/news/csuite.html)

About Bay Talent Group Inc. (TSXV: HIRE)

BTG's strategy is to complete accretive acquisitions of staffing, information technology, and consulting firms that meet BTG's valuation, expertise, geographic, and operational criteria. BTG proposes to create value by providing diversified vertical and cross-selling opportunities to target firms, realizing savings from consolidating operations and leveraging a centralized back-office structure.

BTG's two wholly-owned operating subsidiaries, Provision IT Resources Ltd. and PTC Accounting and Finance Inc., are boutique consulting firms that offer a range of professional staffing services for accounting, finance, information technology, office administration and human resources. Their clients include large organizations in the financial, government, insurance, and pension fund sectors, as well as, small and medium sized businesses across a broad range of industries.

