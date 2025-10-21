MONTRÉAL, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Videotron Ltd. ("Videotron") today announced the pricing of its C$800 million aggregate principal amount of 3.950% Series 3 Senior Notes due October 15, 2032 (the "Notes") (this offering, the "Offering"). The Notes will be sold at C$999.37 per C$1,000 principal amount of Notes. Videotron intends to use the net proceeds of this Offering, together with cash on hand, to fund the conditional redemption of all of its outstanding 5⅛% Senior Notes due April 15, 2027 (the "2027 Notes") and the settlement of related swaps. As at the date hereof, US$600,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the 2027 Notes is outstanding.

The Offering is expected to close on or about November 20, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 or applicable state securities laws, and the Notes may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration. The Notes are being offered in Canada on a private placement basis in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities legislation. The Notes have not been and will not be qualified for sale to the public under applicable securities laws in Canada and, accordingly, any offer and sale of the Notes in Canada will be made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus and dealer registration requirements of such securities laws.

This announcement does not constitute a redemption notice in respect of any notes. Any redemption of notes will be made pursuant to a notice of redemption under the indenture governing such notes.

Videotron (www.videotron.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc. (www.quebecor.com), is an integrated communications company engaged in television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services.

Forward‑Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of United States federal securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. You are encouraged to read "Item 3. Key Information – Risk Factors" as well as statements located elsewhere in Videotron's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, and Videotron's Quarterly Report under Form 6-K for the three- and six- month periods ended June 30, 2025, including Management's Discussion and Analysis and unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements included. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We will not update these statements unless applicable securities laws require us to do so.

For more information, please contact: Hugues Simard, Chief Financial Officer, Quebecor Inc. and Quebecor Media Inc., Email: [email protected], Telephone: 514 380-7414; Media contact: [email protected]