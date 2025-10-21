MONTRÉAL, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Videotron Ltd. ("Videotron") today announced that it has issued a conditional notice of redemption for all of its outstanding 5⅛% Senior Notes due April 15, 2027 (the "Notes"), of which there is US$600 million aggregate principal amount outstanding as of the date hereof. The conditional notice of redemption (the "Redemption Notice") pursuant to the terms of the indenture governing the Notes (the "Indenture") is being distributed by Computershare Trust Company, N.A. as successor to Wells Fargo Bank, National Association. As set forth in the Redemption Notice, the redemption date is November 20, 2025, and the redemption price is US$1,000.00 per US$1,000.00 principal amount of the Notes redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but excluding, the redemption date. The redemption of the Notes is subject to and conditioned upon Videotron completing a new offering of debt securities in the aggregate principal amount of not less than C$800 million before the redemption date; however, Videotron may delay or waive this condition in its sole and absolute discretion.

Payment of the redemption price and surrender of the Notes for redemption will be made through the facilities of the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") in accordance with the applicable procedures of DTC on November 20, 2025 (or the immediately following business day).

This announcement does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. The securities mentioned herein have not been qualified for sale to the public under applicable Canadian securities laws and, accordingly, any offer and sale of the securities in Canada will be made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus requirements of such securities laws.

The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, any state securities laws or the laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The securities mentioned herein have not been and will not be qualified for distribution to the public under applicable Canadian securities laws and, accordingly, any offer and sale of the securities in Canada may only be made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus requirements of such securities laws.

Videotron, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services.

Forward‑Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Videotron Ltd.

For more information, please contact: Hugues Simard, Chief Financial Officer, Quebecor Inc. and Quebecor Media Inc., Email: [email protected], Telephone: 514 380-7414; Media contact, [email protected]