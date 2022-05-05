MONTRÉAL, May 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Videotron is reaffirming its support for the Ukrainian community with a gesture of welcome for temporary displaced Ukrainian citizens during their first months in Canada. Starting May 9, newcomers from Ukraine will be offered a free All-Inclusive 20 GB plan for six months to help them stay in touch with family and loved ones. Videotron is also donating 1,000 refurbished mobile devices to the Ukrainian Canadian Congress and its partners, to be given to Ukrainian families in need.

To take advantage of the offer, newcomers need only bring their mobile phone to one of the eight participating Videotron stores and present a piece of ID—a passport, Ukrainian ID card or temporary residence permit—and proof of entry to Canada, such as a work or study permit, travel visa or temporary residence permit.

The offer runs until July 31, 2022 and applies to Ukrainians who arrived in Canada on or after January 1, 2022. Full details at https://videotron.com/en/shop/newcomers-plans/ukraine.

As well, the all-news channel Ukraine 24 has been available to all Videotron customers since early March. Charges for international mobile and residential calls from Canada to Ukraine have also been suspended. These two measures are being extended to July 31. The Quebecor family also contributed to the cause by giving the international aid organization Humanitarian Coalition exposure in its media outlets, and TVA's hit show Star Académie partnered with UNICEF to collect donations for children and families affected by the war in Ukraine.

These initiatives are in addition to Videotron's and Quebecor's recent support for a number of communities in crisis, at home and abroad.

Quebecor and Videotron stand with the Ukrainian community.

About Videotron

Videotron, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services. Videotron is a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform. As of December 31, 2021, Videotron was serving 1,418,600 television customers. It had 503,400 subscribers to its Club illico and Vrai video streaming services. Videotron is also the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access, with 1,840,800 subscribers as of December 31, 2021. As of the same date, Videotron had 1,601,900 subscriber connections to its mobile telephone service and was providing wireline telephone service to 824,900 Québec households and organizations. Videotron is ranked as one of Montréal's top employers..

Follow us on the Web

Follow us on Twitter

The latest news

SOURCE Videotron

For further information: Media contact: [email protected]