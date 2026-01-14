MONTRÉAL, Jan. 14, 2026 /CNW/ - While complaints about Canadian telecom providers rose by 17% overall, the Videotron Group, which includes the Videotron, Freedom Mobile, Fizz and VMedia brands, once again delivered superior customer satisfaction, according to the 2025 Annual Report of the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services (CCTS) released today.

In its first appearance in the report as a nation-wide service provider, the Videotron Group was in a class of its own with stable numbers despite significant subscriber base growth, while the other major national carriers experienced significant complaint increases. The Videotron brand maintained its leadership with its fourth consecutive annual decline in complaints (-6.6%).

"These results demonstrate that, as Canada's fourth major telecommunications player, we remain fully committed to a business model rooted in transparency and respect for the customer," said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "As we pursue rapid growth and expansion, maintaining high customer satisfaction and fostering long-term relationships remains a point of pride for our entire team."

The CCTS report aligns with other recent customer satisfaction data. For example, in December 2025, the Office de la protection du consommateur (OPC) released its leaderboard of complaints received in 2025. Videotron was conspicuous by its absence, while its main competitors figured prominently.

See the CCTS annual report.

About Videotron

Videotron, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services. Videotron is Canada's fourth strong and competitive national mobile carrier, with 4,328,100 mobile lines as of September 30, 2025. Videotron is also a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform, and is the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access. As of September 30, 2025, Videotron had 1,259,300 subscribers to its television service, 1,736,400 subscribers to its Internet service, and 562,100 connections to its wireline telephony service. In Léger's 2025 Reputation survey, Videotron was ranked the most respected telecom provider in Québec for the 19th time since 2006.

Follow us on the Web

Follow us on X

Read our latest news

SOURCE Videotron Ltd.

Media contact: [email protected]