Videotron Ltd. Announces Notice of Redemption for All of its 5.75% Senior Notes due January 15, 2026

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Videotron Ltd. ("Videotron") today announced that it has issued a notice of redemption for all of its outstanding 5.75% Senior Notes due January 15, 2026 (the "Notes"). A notice of redemption (the "Redemption Notice") pursuant to the terms of the indenture governing the Notes (the "Indenture") is being distributed by Computershare Trust Company of Canada. As set forth in the Redemption Notice, the redemption date is November 23, 2024, and the redemption price will be $1,000.00 per $1,000.00 principal amount of the Notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding the redemption date.

Payment of the redemption price and surrender of the Notes for redemption will be made through the facilities of the CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in accordance with the applicable procedures of the CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. on November 23, 2024 (or the immediately following business day).

This announcement does not constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities in the United States or in any other jurisdiction. The securities mentioned herein have not been qualified for sale to the public under applicable Canadian securities laws and, accordingly, any offer and sale of the securities in Canada will be made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus requirements of such securities laws.

Videotron, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services.

Forward–Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements based on current expectations. By their nature, forward-looking statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to important known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Videotron Ltd.

For more information, please contact: Hugues Simard, Chief Financial Officer, Quebecor Inc. and Quebecor Media Inc., Email: [email protected], Telephone: 514 380-7414; Media contact: [email protected]