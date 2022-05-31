Videotron launches personalized in-store service for businesses

The addition of a business counter to the existing in-store services will allow Videotron franchise partners to offer business customers customized service tailored to their every need. Account managers are available seven days a week in-store, online or even on-site to help businesses manage their mobile services or to provide new services like cloud communications and corporate networking.

"Videotron's retail network is currently undergoing a major transformation with a renewed in-store experience, in addition to ambitious new services and products for businesses," says Pierre Karl Péladeau. "This side of the business is extremely important for us. We have long supported entrepreneurs through initiatives such as the Pierre Péladeau Bursaries and now our asterX venture capital arm. With this addition to our service offering, Videotron is better equipped than ever to meet the telecom needs of individuals and businesses."

"Human contact is essential in our agent-customer relationships," says France-Éliane Nolet, Videotron Vice-President, Business Revenues and Retail Network. "The new Videotron stores with business counters have account managers on-hand who can offer the full complement of business telecom solutions and provide entrepreneurs with personalized and convenient service on the spot."

At present, 36 of the 124 stores in Videotron's retail network have added a business counter, with that number expected to climb to 58 by the end of 2022. The Victoriaville branch holds symbolic value for the company since the owner, David Ouellette, has been part of the Videotron family for over 30 years.

Videotron, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services. Videotron is a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform. As of March 31, 2022, Videotron was serving 1,406,400 television customers. It had 520,900 subscribers to its Club illico and Vrai video streaming services. Videotron is also the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access, with 1,846,100 subscribers as of March 31, 2022. As of the same date, Videotron had 1,626,400 subscriber connections to its mobile telephone service and was providing wireline telephone service to 803,600 Québec households and organizations. Videotron is ranked as one of Montréal's top employers..

