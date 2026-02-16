LONGUEUIL, QC, Feb. 16, 2026 /CNW/ - Following the announcement in August 2025 that six more Mission Unitaînés residences for low-income seniors will be built in six regions of Québec, Videotron is pleased to announce an additional $500,000 donation to the organization, bringing the total to $1 million. This financial support is part of Videotron's commitment to supporting the well-being of vulnerable seniors in Québec.

"Videotron knows how important it is for seniors to maintain social and family ties, especially at a time when isolation has become a major societal challenge," said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "We are proud to continue our partnership with Mission Unitaînés and increase our total contribution to $1 million to make a real difference in the daily lives of seniors. In addition to having affordable housing, we believe it is crucial for these residents to be able to stay connected to their loved ones and their community."

"We are grateful to Videotron for renewing its philanthropic contribution, which will directly support the well-being of seniors in our existing and future residences," said Luc Maurice, founder and Chairman of the Board of Mission Unitaînés. "This assistance will make it possible to set up common areas for socialization and provide residents with access to telecommunications services at preferential rates. It makes a concrete contribution to their quality of life, now and for years to come."

Videotron's $500,000 contribution, in addition to its initial $500,000 contribution in 2024, will support the development and connectivity of the six affordable residences for seniors being built in Phase 2 of Mission Unitaînés' construction plan. The funds will be allocated toward the development of shared spaces at future residences, with locations planned in Laval, Québec City, Victoriaville, Saguenay, Trois-Rivières, and Mascouche. Videotron Business will also offer residents telecommunications services at preferential rates so they can stay in touch with their loved ones and enjoy quality television entertainment.

Mission Unitaînés' project, launched in 2024, aims to rapidly add 1,700 social housing units to Québec's housing stock by building a total of 17 new residences in 17 cities. The project will provide an immediate response to the growing demand for social housing for independent, low-income Quebecers aged 65 and over.

Snapshot of Québec's senior population

According to data from the Institut de la statistique du Québec and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, compiled by Mission Unitaînés:

One in four Quebecers will be 65 or older by 2031 and nearly one in three by 2061;

Seniors over 65 are the demographic whose median income has declined the most over the past 25 years;

To ensure all Quebecers have quality housing and can age with dignity, 620,000 units need to be added by 2030, which means doubling the pace of housing construction.

About Mission Unitaînés

Mission Unitaînés is dedicated to building quality, affordable housing for low-income Québec seniors. With the support of the federal and provincial governments, municipalities and key partners, and the expertise of Luc Maurice, founding president of Groupe Maurice, it works to ensure that all Quebecers can live in comfort and dignity as they age. A home is a basic human need. By addressing this need, Mission Unitaînés is helping to build a more inclusive and compassionate society.

About Videotron

Videotron , a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc. , is an integrated communications company engaged in television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services. Videotron is Canada's fourth strong and competitive national mobile carrier, with 4,328,100 mobile lines as of September 30, 2025. Videotron is also a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform, and is the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access. As of September 30, 2025, Videotron had 1,259,300 subscribers to its television service, 1,736,400 subscribers to its Internet service, and 562,100 connections to its wireline telephony service. In Léger's 2025 Reputation survey, Videotron was ranked the most respected telecom provider in Québec for the 19th time since 2006.

