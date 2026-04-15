MONTRÉAL, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - Léger's 2026 Reputation survey confirms the close connection between Videotron and its customers. For the 20th time since 2006, Videotron has been ranked the most respected telecommunications provider in Québec, an achievement unequalled in the industry. It reflects the bond of trust Videotron has built over two decades with millions of customers across Québec.

"This milestone fills me with pride," said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor. "It underscores what we represent as a company and the dedication of the thousands of employees who, day after day, have built a reputation that speaks for itself. Twenty first-place finishes in Québec's most authoritative brand reputation survey are no coincidence. They are the result of a business model rooted in listening to customers, delivering quality products and services, and offering the best at a fair price. This commitment will guide us for the next 20 years as well."

For almost 30 years, Léger's Reputation study has been the gold standard for brand perception in Québec. The study assesses companies across more than 30 industries, polling tens of thousands of Quebecers on six core pillars: financial performance, social responsibility, honesty and transparency, quality, attachment, and innovation.

This landmark achievement is the latest in a series of recent honours that highlight the consistency of Videotron's and its sister brand Fizz's approach across all channels:

In Léger's WOW Retail 2026 study, Videotron was ranked the telecommunications provider with the best in-store experience in Québec for the third consecutive year;

In Léger's WOW Digital 2026 study, Fizz held its position as the Canadian leader in online experience for the seventh year in a row;

The latest annual report from the Commission for Complaints for Telecom-television Services (CCTS) showed a fourth consecutive year of declining complaints about Videotron, even as industry-wide complaints rose significantly.

About Videotron

Videotron, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services. Videotron is Canada's fourth strong and competitive national mobile carrier, with 4,328,100 mobile lines as of September 30, 2025. Videotron is also a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform, and is the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access. As of September 30, 2025, Videotron had 1,259,300 subscribers to its television service, 1,736,400 subscribers to its Internet service, and 562,100 connections to its wireline telephony service. In Léger's 2025 Reputation survey, Videotron was ranked the most respected telecom provider in Québec for the 19th time since 2006.

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SOURCE Videotron Ltd.

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