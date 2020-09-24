Videotron Business has a useful solution to help businesses reopen safely

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Videotron Business has unveiled a new solution to support physical distancing in the workplace: the Radius wristband. Québec businesses can order it as of today and have added protection for their employees and customers in their work environment.

What is the Radius wristband?

A device that alerts the user with vibration and lights when social distancing rules are breached.





with vibration and lights Each wristband records overly close interactions using an anonymous ID . The business customer is the only one who knows the identity of the person wearing each wristband, and Videotron has no access to this information .





. The business customer is the only one who knows the identity of the person wearing each wristband, and . If an e mployee tests positive for COVID-19, the wristband lets the business determine which employees were in close contact with him or her and take preventive action. The device logs employees contacts while respecting their privacy. It does not use geolocation or privileged information.





and take preventive action. The device logs employees contacts while respecting their privacy. It does not use geolocation or privileged information. Designed and manufactured entirely in Québec.

Quotes

"Québec businesses have had to adjust quickly to new circumstances," says Jean Novak, President of Videotron Business. "At Videotron Business, we are well aware of the daily challenges businesses face. The Radius wristband is an ethical product that helps companies cope with all the new health measures they need to implement. Whether you're a small, medium-sized or large company, this device can be adapted to your situation to help protect your employees and your customers."

For more information or to order the Radius wristband, businesses can visit https://videotron.com/business/p/products-solutions/mobility/devices-accessories/radius-wristband/A-psku13550128e#/

About Videotron

Videotron (www.videotron.com), a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in cable television, entertainment, Internet access, cable telephone and mobile telephone services. Videotron is a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform. As of June 30, 2020, Videotron was serving 1,497,300 cable television customers, and 472,200 subscribers to its Club illico video streaming service. Videotron is also the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access, with 1,753,100 subscribers to its cable service as of June 30, 2020. As of the same date, Videotron had 1,404,900 subscriber connections to its mobile telephone service and was providing cable telephone service to 979,600 Québec households and organizations. Videotron has been recognized as one of Montréal's top employers.

SOURCE Videotron

For further information: Media contact: Merick Seguin, Public Relations Advisor, Videotron, Phone: 514 380-7069

Related Links

www.videotron.com

