TVA Sports, exclusive official broadcaster

Hockey fans can look forward to more than 25 Trois-Rivières Lions home games this season on TVA Sports, not counting playoff games. Coverage will begin with the home opener at 7:00 p.m. on October 21 when the Newfoundland Growlers come to town.

Justine St-Martin will host the TVA Sports broadcasts with Sébastien Goulet doing the play-by-play and Alexandre Picard providing analysis.

The Lions

Trois-Rivières Lions head coach Éric Bélanger will have a number of promising young Québec players on his roster. Former Montréal Canadiens player Marc-André Bergeron is the team's general manager. The team is affiliated with the Montréal Canadiens and the Laval Rocket.

Quotes

"We are very pleased to be associated with a proudly Québec-based company that shares our values. Our connection with TVA Sports will give us Québec-wide exposure."

- Mark Weightman, President and CEO of the Trois-Rivières Lions

"Videotron and TVA Sports are very proud to team up with the Trois-Rivières Lions. This partnership is in keeping with our commitment to Québec's sports and entertainment industry. In addition to supporting and promoting the next generation of Québec athletes, we want to contribute to the economic development of Québec's regions through local investments that benefit the entire community."

- Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor

"The fact that major Québec companies such as Videotron and TVA Sports are partnering with our new Colisée gives us confidence that this facility will be a major asset for developing sport tourism in Trois-Rivières. Lions management has been doing a great job signing on important allies to support and promote their business plan. Trois-Rivières residents have good reason to be excited and proud: this major partnership puts Trois-Rivières on the map once again throughout North America."

- Jean Lamarche, Mayor of Trois-Rivières

About Videotron

Videotron, a wholly owned subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is an integrated communications company engaged in television, entertainment, Internet access, wireline telephone and mobile telephone services. Videotron is a leader in new technologies with its Helix home entertainment and management platform. As of June 30, 2021, Videotron was serving 1,441,400 cable television customers and 466,600 subscribers to its Club illico video streaming service. Videotron is also the Québec leader in high-speed Internet access, with 1,810,200 subscribers as of June 30, 2021. As of the same date, Videotron had 1,530,400 subscriber connections to its mobile telephone service and was providing wireline telephone service to 872,400 Québec households and organizations. Videotron has ranked as Québec's most respected telecommunications company every year for the past 16 years.

About TVA Sports

TVA Sports, Québec's sports authority, carries exclusive French-language coverage of NHL regular-season and playoff games, Montréal CF and MLS games, WTA women's tennis, the Laver Cup, MLB regular-season and playoff games, RSEQ and Usports university football, Eye of the Tiger Management boxing, Formula E races and Trois-Rivières Lions hockey.

About the Lions

The Trois-Rivières Lions, a subsidiary of Deacon Sports & Entertainment, are an ECHL team. They will play a total of 36 regular-season home games at the Colisée Vidéotron.

