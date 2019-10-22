Videotron, a partner for Québec's regions, welcomes Régions branchées

MONTRÉAL, Oct 18, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Videotron today responded to the Régions branchées call for projects announced by the Ministère de l'Économie et de l'Innovation du Québec by welcoming the government's intention to support digital infrastructure projects and indicating that it plans to participate.

"As a partner of Québec's regions, we fully intend to participate in this call for projects," said Jean-François Pruneau, President and CEO of Videotron. "Access to high-speed Internet is vitally important for the economic growth and development of Québec's smaller centres. For both families and businesses of all sizes, Internet access is an essential service in today's world."

Régions branchées will make high-speed Internet available to more than 70,000 households and thousands of businesses. It is an initiative that is perfectly aligned with Videotron's desire to bring the digital revolution to all regions of Québec.

