Video Game Development Industry Contributes $4.5B to Canada's Economy

Industry employment grows by almost 30% in just two years.

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - Today, the Entertainment Software Association of Canada released its 2019 economic impact study – The Canadian Video Game Industry 2019. The study was carried out by third-party research firm Nordicity, and it explores and highlights industry growth and contributions to Canada's economy. As the voice of Canada's video game industry, ESAC serves its membership by engaging with government, public, and policy stakeholders across the country and abroad.

The Canadian Video Game Industry 2019 looks at our industry through five lenses: economic impact, size and structure, geography, employment impact, and workforce. Canada's video game industry is well-positioned for continued growth; in the last two years, the number of Canadian video game companies increased by 16%, to 692 active studios. The industry contributed $4.5 billion to Canada's GDP in 2019; and, supports an estimated 48,000 Full-Time Equivalents (FTEs) of employment including 27,700 FTEs directly employed by video game companies.

"While companies are thriving in Canada's strong video game development sector, our industry continues to sit at the centre of an innovation ecosystem that is driving growth in Canada's Digital Economy," said Jayson Hilchie, President & CEO of ESAC. "With many of the world's biggest franchises driving strong job growth in this country, our industry will continue to punch above its weight and lead the world in the development of exciting and innovative digital entertainment."

ESAC will be undertaking a cross-country tour to share research results with industry in Montreal, Halifax, Vancouver, and Toronto. For a list of dates, times and locations, please see below.

Economic Impact Study Industry Events Roadmap

Montreal – Monday, November 18 , 11:15 am to 12:00 pm – Mega+MIGS – Grand Quai de Montréal (Old Port)

– , – Mega+MIGS – Grand Quai de Montréal (Old Port) Halifax – Tuesday, November 19 , 6:00 to 9:00 pm – Garrison Brewing Co.

– , – Garrison Brewing Co. Vancouver – Thursday, November 21 , 6:00 to 9:00 pm – Brewhall

– , – Brewhall Toronto – Tuesday, November 26 , 6:00 to 9:00 pm – Northern Maverick Brewing Co.

To participate in an ESAC industry event, please RSVP here: jkrpan@theesa.ca

The Canadian Video Game Industry 2019 is publicly available on the ESAC website.

About ESAC

ESAC is the national voice of the video game industry in Canada. We work for our members – Activision Blizzard, Glu, EA, Gameloft, Ubisoft, Kabam, Other Ocean Interactive, Ludia, Microsoft, Nintendo, Sony Interactive Entertainment, Relic Entertainment, Solutions 2 Go, WB Games, Square Enix, Take 2 Interactive, Codename Entertainment, Certain Affinity and NetEase Games – to ensure legal, regulatory and public affairs environments are favourable to long-term business development. For more information, visit theESA.Ca.

SOURCE Entertainment Software Association of Canada

For further information: Corinne Crichlow, Director, Communications & Public Relations, 416 708 7948, ccrichlow@theesa.ca

Related Links

http://www.theesa.ca

