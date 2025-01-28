Economic impact report shows the continued importance of Canada's video game industry, which employs more than 34,000 Canadians from coast to coast.

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The video game industry remains a vital contributor to Canada's economy, with 821 studios employing 34,010 people and contributing $5.1 billion to Canada's GDP, according to an economic impact study conducted by Nordicity for the Entertainment Software Association of Canada (ESAC).

The report, Canada's Video Game Industry: Powering the Future of Play, highlights how the Canadian video game industry has continued to thrive, despite the challenges faced by the global industry coming out of the pandemic.

"The video game industry is a cornerstone of Canada's digital economy, creating high quality jobs, driving innovation, and showcasing our creativity on the global stage," said Paul Fogolin, CEO and President of ESAC. "Our video game studios have had to navigate significant challenges coming out of the pandemic, but this report shows the maturity of the industry overall, and the importance of continuing to invest in its growth and success."

While there was a slight decrease in employment (-3.5%) since 2021, the report shows that this was offset by an increase in the percentage of full-time employees (from 81% to 86%), and a 21% increase in average salary across all roles, to $102,000 per year. Overall, this resulted in 3% growth in the economic impact of the sector, with $5.1 billion contributed to total GDP.

One of the reasons for the continued success, is that a remarkable 88% of the industry's revenue comes from exports, solidifying Canada's position as a global leader in video game development and digital innovation.

"Canadian studios have developed some of the most well-known and successful video games in the world," said Deirdre Ayre, Head of Canadian Operations, Other Ocean Group Canada Ltd. "The diverse talent and positive business environment in Canada have allowed our member companies, throughout the country, to grow their studios and develop incredible games. From small indie teams to global AAA studios, Canadian developers are producing games that resonate with players worldwide."

Key Statistics from the Report:

821 active video game studios across Canada .

. Contributed $5.1 billion to GDP in 2024, an increase of 3% since 2021.

to GDP in 2024, an increase of 3% since 2021. 34,010 FTEs employed across the country, with an average salary of $102,000 . 15,220 employees in Quebec 10,930 employees in British Columbia 6,090 employees in Ontario

. 86% of employees are full-time, with an average age of 34 years.

