VidCruiter Expands Partnership with Certn to Resell Background Checks Directly Through Its Hiring Platform

MONCTON, NB, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - VidCruiter, a leading provider of recruitment technology solutions, today announced the launch of a new reseller agreement with Certn, a global leader in background screening. Through this expanded partnership, VidCruiter will now offer Certn's background checks directly within its platform, giving clients a seamless, end-to-end hiring experience.

This reseller motion marks a new chapter in the companies' collaboration. By integrating Certn's fast, reliable, and compliant background screening directly into VidCruiter's recruitment suite, organizations can now centralize more of their hiring workflow in one place.

"Today's talent acquisition teams want streamlined, candidate-friendly experiences without sacrificing compliance or quality," said JF Poirier, Head of Strategic Partnerships at VidCruiter. "By reselling Certn background checks as an extension of our own platform, we're making it easier than ever for clients to hire confidently, quickly, and securely."

Certn's advanced screening services—including criminal record checks, employment verification, education verification, and more—are now accessible through VidCruiter's platform. Clients benefit from faster turnaround times, built-in compliance, and an improved candidate experience.

"This expanded relationship with VidCruiter is a natural next step," said Mike Nagtzaam, Director, Global Strategic Partnerships, North American Sales & Customer Success at Certn. "Together, we're delivering the future of hiring: a single, integrated solution that empowers organizations to build trust with talent from the very first interaction in over 200 countries and regions."

Certn background checks are available immediately to new and existing VidCruiter clients.

About VidCruiter

VidCruiter is a leading provider of video interviewing and recruitment automation solutions. Trusted by organizations worldwide, VidCruiter helps hiring teams streamline their recruitment processes, improve candidate experiences, and make smarter hiring decisions.

About Certn

Certn is a global leader in background screening, delivering fast, compliant, and candidate-friendly background checks to businesses in over 200 countries. With a focus on trust, speed, and innovation, Certn helps organizations make informed hiring decisions with confidence.

SOURCE VidCruiter Inc.

Media contact: JF Poirier, [email protected], https://vidcruiter.com/