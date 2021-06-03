Victoria Road in Prince Edward County voted Ontario's Worst Road

"The quality of our roadways affect everyone," says Tina Wong, government relations specialist for CAA South Central Ontario. "Our roads are the arteries used every day to keep essential workers, goods and services flowing. They should be maintained now more than ever."

Two notable changes in this year's list include Riverdale Drive in Washago coming off the provincial top 10 list and Toronto's Eglinton Ave East dropping from first to fifth place.

"As people continue working from home and traveling locally during the pandemic, we are seeing different roads appear on the list. We should continue taking advantage of these lighter traffic patterns as an opportunity for necessary road repairs," adds Wong.

In Ontario, 117 municipalities saw roads in their communities nominated. Drivers accounted for a majority of the votes being cast, with cyclists and pedestrians accounting for about a quarter of the votes.

Voters shared their primary reasons for selecting a road, with 81 per cent citing potholes or crumbling pavement, followed by traffic congestion (11 per cent) and no or poor walking infrastructure (7 per cent).

Ontario's top 10 list is verified by the Ontario Road Builders' Association (ORBA).

"We are very pleased to partner with CAA on the 2021 Worst Roads Campaign. ORBA provides analysis on the nominated roads, sheds light on why they were chosen and what issues are impacting them. Increased investment in our transportation infrastructure is vital in order to effectively maintain existing assets and plan for the future." - Doubra Ambaiowei, Technical Director, Ontario Road Builders' Association.

Ontario's Top 10 Worst Roads for 2021

Victoria Road, Prince Edward County Carling Avenue, Ottawa Barton Street East , Hamilton County Road 49, Prince Edward County Eglinton Avenue East, Toronto Hunt Club Road, Ottawa Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto Innes Road, Ottawa Algonquin Boulevard West, Timmins Queen Street , Kingston

Worst Roads by Region

Central— Bell Farm Road, Barrie

Bell Farm Road, Barrie Eastern— Victoria Road, Prince Edward County

Victoria Road, Prince Edward County Halton-Peel-York-Durham— Speers Roads, Oakville

Speers Roads, Niagara— Whirlpool Road, Niagara Falls

Whirlpool Road, North— Algonquin Boulevard West, Timmins

Algonquin Boulevard West, South West— Plank Road, Sarnia

Plank Road, Western— York Road, Guelph

The CAA Worst Roads campaign is a platform for Ontarians to make roads safer by helping municipal and provincial governments understand what roadway improvements are important to citizens and where they need to be made.

Votes submitted to the CAA Worst Roads campaign are compiled and released as an annual provincial top 10 list along with a series on regional lists, all designed to spark a dialogue with governments and to help pave the way for safer roads across Ontario.

For the full list of the 2021 Worst Roads, please visit www.caasco.com/worstroads

About CAA South Central Ontario

As a leader and advocate for road safety and mobility, CAA South Central Ontario is a not-for-profit auto club which represents the interests of over 2 million Members. For over a century, CAA has collaborated with communities, police services and governments to help keep drivers and their families safe while travelling on our roads.

SOURCE CAA South Central Ontario

For further information: Nadia Matos, Media & PR Consultant, C: (416) 523-0663, E: [email protected]; Tony Tsai, VP of Corporate Communications and Services, C: (416) 254-2653, E: [email protected]