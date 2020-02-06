Victor Thomas named as new CEO of Canada-India Business Council

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - The Canada-India Business Council (C-IBC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Victor T. Thomas as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2020. He will succeed Kasi Rao, who will be pursuing an opportunity in the private sector.

Mr. Thomas, a recognized executive and business leader, is currently Vice President, Prairie Region, of the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada, and has consulted in the areas of trade, corporate governance, and international strategy. He has travelled to India numerous times for business and has been an active participant in many C-IBC forums and events. He also currently serves as Chair of Saskatchewan's Innovation Place, Vice-Chair of CARE Canada, as an Advisory Board member of Canada's Future Skills Centre, and member of the Rideau Hall Foundation Board.

Patricia Koval, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Canada-India Business Council, said: "We are delighted to welcome Victor, with his wealth of experience and expertise, along with his well-demonstrated leadership skills. Our mission to advance all aspects of Canada-India business relations will be in good hands with him."

Mr. Thomas said: "It is a privilege to play a role in enhancing trade and investment ties between Canada and India. We are living in an era where global trade patterns are changing rapidly — we have the opportunity to significantly deepen our relationships with India, especially as it moves up among the top global economies."

"Our two countries have a lot to offer each other in a variety of sectors. Canada is a trading nation, and I believe there is significant room to grow even closer and expand our trade and investment relationships," Mr. Thomas said.

Ms. Koval added: "Our Board and our members would also like to express our sincerest thanks to Mr. Kasi Rao for his outstanding service to us over the past three years. Kasi brought boundless energy to his role and deployed the right set of participants from business, government, and influencers in both countries to bring the C-IBC to this exciting juncture today."

Mr. Rao said that, "It has been a special honour to serve the C-IBC and its members as President and CEO."

"The Council's activities across Canada and India draw a remarkable array of talented individuals and organizations. Great promise lies ahead, and Victor's unique leadership skills will be a tremendous asset as he takes the Council to new heights."

Mr. Thomas will begin working with Mr. Rao in March to effect a seamless executive transition and will formally assume his new role as President and CEO on April 1, 2020.

About the Canada-India Business Council

The Canada-India Business Council (C-IBC) is a leading organization promoting trade, investment and business development between Canada and India. The C-IBC has a multi-dimensional approach, working closely with global corporations based in Canada and India, as well as smaller and medium-sized businesses. We also work with legal, accounting, engineering and other professional service organizations, institutional investors and various levels of government. Our memberships reflect a mix of these organizations.

SOURCE Canada-India Business Council

For further information: For media inquiries: Bobby Sahni, Partner, Ethnicity Matters, (416) 277-2033, [email protected]; Patricia Koval, Chair, Canada-India Business Council, (416) 456-4038, [email protected]