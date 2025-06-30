Canada-India Business Council Expands Advisory Council Amid Bilateral Reset

TORONTO, June 30, 2025 /CNW/ - In light of renewed momentum in Canada-India relations, the Canada-India Business Council (C-IBC) is expanding its Advisory Council, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Canada for the G7 Summit. This move underscores C-IBC's commitment to deepening bilateral commercial ties and strengthening the economic corridor between the two countries.

The expanded Advisory Council features a distinguished group of senior executives and global leaders with deep sectoral expertise. As Canada and India move toward closer economic cooperation, the Advisory will inform C-IBC's strategic direction and support efforts to enhance investment and trade.

"Prime Minister Modi's invitation and visit signifies a pivotal moment in the Canada–India relationship, and a timely opportunity to reframe our economic engagement," said Victor Thomas, President and CEO of the Canada-India Business Council. "India's trajectory toward becoming the world's third-largest economy requires that Canadian businesses seriously consider diversifying towards this significant growth market. Expanding the Advisory to include accomplished Indian business leaders will deepen our collective understanding of high-growth sectors and drive meaningful cross-border collaboration."

Originally established four years ago, the Advisory Council has played a pivotal role in guiding C-IBC's initiatives and policy advocacy. Its expansion to include prominent Indian executives signals a new era of bi-national leadership—one that reflects shared priorities, complementary strengths, and a common ambition to shape the future of Canada–India economic relations.

New Advisory Council Members:









Chandrajit Banerjee

Director General, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)

Ajay Bisaria

Senior Advisor, India, OMERS; Former High Commissioner of India to Canada

Baljit Singh Chadha

President and Founder, Balcorp Limited

Sriram Iyer

Head – Deposit Products, Business Centre Processes and Service, Micro Market Strategy & Marketing, ICICI Bank

Michael McCabe

Resident Director – North America, Tata Group

Zia Mody

Co-Founder and Managing Partner, AZB & Partners

Deepa Nagaraj

Senior Vice President & Head – Sparkle Innovation Ecosystem and Communications, Mphasis

Chandran Ratnaswami

Executive Vice Chairman, Fairfax India

Soumen Roy

Executive Director and Country Head – Canada, Tata Consultancy Services

Sudhir Sethi

Founder and Chairman, Chiratae Ventures

Natarajan Venkatram

Country Chair, CDPQ India; Former CEO of Deloitte India







Current Advisory Council Members:









Murad Al-Katib

President and CEO, AGT Foods

Christy Clark

Senior Advisor, Bennett Jones; Former Premier of British Columbia

Bob Dhillon

President and CEO, Mainstreet Equity Corp.

Gordon Fyfe

CEO and CIO, British Columbia Investment Management Corp.

Tim Gitzel

President and CEO, Cameco

Goldy Hyder

President and CEO, Business Council of Canada

Joy Johnson

President and Vice-Chancellor, Simon Fraser University

Sukesh Kumar

Partner and National Leader, India Practice in Canada, KPMG LLP

Rhonda Lenton

President and Vice-Chancellor, York University

Gordon McKenzie

President and CEO, Canpotex Limited

Anuj Ranjan

CEO, Brookfield Private Equity Group and Brookfield Business Partners

Victor Thomas

President and CEO, Canada-India Business Council

Founded in 1982, the Canada-India Business Council (C-IBC) is the premier organization dedicated to strengthening the bilateral economic relationship between Canada and India. The Council remains committed to playing a constructive role in facilitating executive dialogue, enabling strategic partnerships, and contributing to the long-term prosperity of both nations.

