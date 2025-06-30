Canada-India Business Council Expands Advisory Council Amid Bilateral Reset

News provided byCanada-India Business Council
TORONTO, June 30, 2025 /CNW/ - In light of renewed momentum in Canada-India relations, the Canada-India Business Council (C-IBC) is expanding its Advisory Council, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Canada for the G7 Summit. This move underscores C-IBC's commitment to deepening bilateral commercial ties and strengthening the economic corridor between the two countries.
The expanded Advisory Council features a distinguished group of senior executives and global leaders with deep sectoral expertise. As Canada and India move toward closer economic cooperation, the Advisory will inform C-IBC's strategic direction and support efforts to enhance investment and trade.
"Prime Minister Modi's invitation and visit signifies a pivotal moment in the Canada–India relationship, and a timely opportunity to reframe our economic engagement," said Victor Thomas, President and CEO of the Canada-India Business Council. "India's trajectory toward becoming the world's third-largest economy requires that Canadian businesses seriously consider diversifying towards this significant growth market. Expanding the Advisory to include accomplished Indian business leaders will deepen our collective understanding of high-growth sectors and drive meaningful cross-border collaboration."
Originally established four years ago, the Advisory Council has played a pivotal role in guiding C-IBC's initiatives and policy advocacy. Its expansion to include prominent Indian executives signals a new era of bi-national leadership—one that reflects shared priorities, complementary strengths, and a common ambition to shape the future of Canada–India economic relations.
New Advisory Council Members:
Chandrajit Banerjee
Director General, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)
Ajay Bisaria
Senior Advisor, India, OMERS; Former High Commissioner of India to Canada
Baljit Singh Chadha
President and Founder, Balcorp Limited
Sriram Iyer
Head – Deposit Products, Business Centre Processes and Service, Micro Market Strategy & Marketing, ICICI Bank
Michael McCabe
Resident Director – North America, Tata Group
Zia Mody
Co-Founder and Managing Partner, AZB & Partners
Deepa Nagaraj
Senior Vice President & Head – Sparkle Innovation Ecosystem and Communications, Mphasis
Chandran Ratnaswami
Executive Vice Chairman, Fairfax India
Soumen Roy
Executive Director and Country Head – Canada, Tata Consultancy Services
Sudhir Sethi
Founder and Chairman, Chiratae Ventures
Natarajan Venkatram
Country Chair, CDPQ India; Former CEO of Deloitte India
Current Advisory Council Members:
Murad Al-Katib
President and CEO, AGT Foods
Christy Clark
Senior Advisor, Bennett Jones; Former Premier of British Columbia
Bob Dhillon
President and CEO, Mainstreet Equity Corp.
Gordon Fyfe
CEO and CIO, British Columbia Investment Management Corp.
Tim Gitzel
President and CEO, Cameco
Goldy Hyder
President and CEO, Business Council of Canada
Joy Johnson
President and Vice-Chancellor, Simon Fraser University
Sukesh Kumar
Partner and National Leader, India Practice in Canada, KPMG LLP
Rhonda Lenton
President and Vice-Chancellor, York University
Gordon McKenzie
President and CEO, Canpotex Limited
Anuj Ranjan
CEO, Brookfield Private Equity Group and Brookfield Business Partners
Victor Thomas
President and CEO, Canada-India Business Council
Founded in 1982, the Canada-India Business Council (C-IBC) is the premier organization dedicated to strengthening the bilateral economic relationship between Canada and India. The Council remains committed to playing a constructive role in facilitating executive dialogue, enabling strategic partnerships, and contributing to the long-term prosperity of both nations.
For more information or to arrange an interview with the President and CEO, Victor Thomas, accredited media outlets may contact Danielle Muise at +1-416-214-5947.
