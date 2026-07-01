Victor Dodig Begins Tenure as President and CEO of TELUS

VANCOUVER, BC, July 1, 2026 /CNW/ - Victor Dodig begins his tenure as President and Chief Executive Officer of TELUS Corporation (TSX: T) (NYSE: TU) today after joining the company's management team as CEO Designate on May 1, 2026. Mr. Dodig, who has served on the TELUS Board of Directors since May 2022, succeeds Darren Entwistle, who retired from TELUS on June 30, 2026 following 26 years of leadership. Mr. Dodig's appointment was part of a planned transition announced on February 12, 2026.

"I am honoured to take on this role and look forward to an exciting next chapter in TELUS' growth," said Victor Dodig, President and CEO of TELUS. "TELUS has a strong foundation across its networks, its people and the communities it serves. I want to thank Darren for his extraordinary leadership over 26 years in building that foundation and for his invaluable partnership through this management transition. I look forward to spending time with our team members, our customers and the investment community – to listen, to learn, and to build on that foundation by driving growth and delivering value to all our stakeholders with discipline and focus."

Mr. Dodig brings more than three decades of executive leadership experience to the role, including eleven years as President and CEO of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC), where he oversaw a sustained strategic and financial transformation of one of Canada's leading financial institutions. A full biography for Mr. Dodig is available here.

As previously disclosed, in conjunction with his retirement, Mr. Entwistle has stepped down from the TELUS Board of Directors and been accorded the title of CEO Emeritus. He will remain available to Mr. Dodig as an advisor through April 30, 2027.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 17 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. TELUS Health is enhancing approximately 170 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. TELUS Digital specializes in digital customer experiences and future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for their global clients. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS continues to invest in initiatives that support education, health and community well-being. In 2023, we launched the TELUS Student Bursary, which strives to ensure that every young person in Canada who wants a postsecondary education has the opportunity to pursue one. To date, the program has distributed over $6 million in bursaries to 2,000 students and counting. Since 2000, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.85 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs, including 2.5 million days of service--earning TELUS the distinction of the world's most giving company.

For more information, visit telus.com.

For more information, please contact:

Steve Beisswanger

TELUS media relations

[email protected]

TELUS Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.