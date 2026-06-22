TELUS recognized as Canada's most awarded wireless network ever by Opensignal

Awards celebrate a decade of network excellence and ten Opensignal accolades in latest report

TORONTO, June 22, 2026 /CNW/ - TELUS is celebrating recognition as Canada's most-awarded wireless network ever by Opensignal -- a milestone that reflects the company's commitment to delivering reliable, superior network services and world-class customer experiences.

TELUS President and CEO Darren Entwistle accepts an Opensignal trophy from James Hayman on behalf of TELUS, celebrating its status as Canada's most awarded network.

Under Darren's leadership, TELUS has set a new benchmark for Canadian telecommunications, dominating Opensignal's February 2026 report with ten top honours across critical performance categories. TELUS has won more Opensignal network awards than any other Canadian provider since Opensignal began ranking Canadian performance in 2017. This underscores not only technical excellence but also the strategic vision and operational discipline that have positioned TELUS as a Canadian network leader.

"Our TELUS team is proud to accept this trophy from U.K.-based Opensignal as Canada's most awarded network ever," said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. "This accolade is a meaningful reflection of our team's commitment to delivering exceptional download speeds and unbeaten coverage, quality and reliability for the millions of consumers and businesses that rely on our world-leading networks. These outcomes are the direct result of sustained investments in spectrum, customer experience and Canadian engineering excellence. Moreover, they position TELUS to continue leading as data demand, applications and customer expectations accelerate.

"Importantly, it is thanks to the incredible skill and efforts of our talented engineers, technologists, network innovators and product developers that Canadians can count on our world-leading networks to access the vital social, health and economic opportunities that improve their lives," continued Darren. "Notably, the network they are building is facilitating critical, transformational change in respect of health, education, teleworking, the environment and the economy. Most importantly, our global best networks – built by these exceptional team members – are helping to bridge digital divides so that every member of our society has the opportunity to realise their full potential. On behalf of the TELUS team, thank you to our customers, shareholders and community partners for enabling us to build Canada's most awarded network!"

The Opensignal accolades span categories that directly impact how Canadians work, learn and communicate in an increasingly connected world, such as 5G coverage, gaming experience, download speeds, reliability, and overall network consistency. TELUS' 10 awards demonstrate comprehensive network dominance across the full spectrum of customer needs.

TELUS remains committed to pushing the boundaries of 5G technology, network reliability, and customer service quality--ensuring every Canadian has access to the connectivity and support they need to succeed.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 21 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. TELUS Health is enhancing more than 161 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. TELUS Digital specializes in digital customer experiences and future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for their global clients. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS continues to invest in initiatives that support education, health and community well-being. In 2023, we launched the TELUS Student Bursary, which strives to ensure that every young person in Canada who wants a postsecondary education has the opportunity to pursue one. To date, the program has distributed over $6 million in bursaries to 2,000 students and counting. Since 2000, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.85 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs, including 2.5 million days of service--earning TELUS the distinction of the world's most giving company.

For more information, visit telus.com.

For media inquiries, please contact

Tricia Lo

TELUS Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.