TELUS named one of the world's most sustainable companies as its purpose-driven leadership earns global recognition

Recognition reflects decades of measurable action, including achieving climate targets five years early, sourcing 96% renewable electricity and helping plant more than 26 million trees.

TORONTO, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - TELUS is grateful to have been recognized among the world's sustainability leaders after being named to TIME Magazine's World's Most Sustainable Companies list and earning third place on Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizens ranking. The recognition reflects more than 25 years of integrating environmental stewardship, innovation and social purpose into the company's core business strategy.

"These accolades from TIME Magazine and Corporate Knights reflect our long-standing commitment to embedding sustainability into the core of our business, which is foundational to our global leadership in social capitalism," said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. "Indeed, this recognition reinforces TELUS' dedication to not only eliminating the carbon footprint of our value chain, but also proactively improving the health of our planet and creating meaningful value for our fellow citizens. Thanks to the unparalleled efforts of our team, TELUS has set ambitious sustainability targets to support the well-being of our societies, demonstrating that connectivity is about more than technology; it is about making the future friendly by helping to improve lives, strengthen communities and remediate the planet our children will inherit."

TIME Magazine and Corporate Knights evaluate thousands of companies across sustainable revenue, governance, emissions, innovation, transparency and social impact, making these among the world's most respected sustainability benchmarks.

This recognition builds on TELUS' exceptional track record of sustainability leadership, including earning inclusion in Newsweek's World's Greenest Companies, receiving a Schneider Electric Sustainability Impact Award for excellence in strategy, digitization, and decarbonization, and being listed on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class Indices for 25 consecutive years, a feat unmatched by any other North American telecommunications company, and inclusion in Corporate Knights' Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations.

Driven by its leadership in social capitalism, TELUS has made significant progress on its commitments to ambitious science-based greenhouse gas emission reduction targets, and is continuing to implement sustainable practices across its business including:

The achievement of its 2030 climate target of 46% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions five years ahead of schedule

of 46% reduction in Scope 1 and 2 emissions five years ahead of schedule Launching its Climate Transition Framework to map its journey to net zero by 2040

to map its journey to net zero by 2040 Avoiding more than 1.4 million tonnes of CO₂e emissions through customer use of TELUS-enabled digital solutions

through customer use of TELUS-enabled digital solutions Continuing the expansion of digital health, smart energy, IoT, and precision agriculture technologies

of digital health, smart energy, IoT, and precision agriculture technologies Facilitating the ongoing retirement of copper infrastructure in favor of more energy-efficient fibre networks

in favor of more energy-efficient fibre networks 96% of its electricity - globally - comes from renewable or low-emitting sources

of its electricity - globally - comes from renewable or low-emitting sources 26 million trees planted with our customers and partners, supporting ecosystem restoration across over 16,000 hectares of land

planted with our customers and partners, supporting ecosystem restoration across over 16,000 hectares of land 18 million devices diverted from landfills and the launch of a new reuse and recycle program

Sustainable business practices continue to strengthen TELUS' operational resilience, improve network efficiency, reduce emissions and create long-term value for customers, communities and shareholders.

To learn more about TELUS' commitment to social capitalism and sustainability, visit telus.com/sustainability.

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) is a world-leading communications technology company operating in more than 45 countries and generating over $20 billion in annual revenue with more than 17 million customer connections through our advanced suite of broadband services for consumers, businesses and the public sector. We are committed to leveraging our technology to enable remarkable human outcomes. TELUS is passionate about putting our customers and communities first, leading the way globally in client service excellence and social capitalism. TELUS Health is enhancing approximately 170 million lives across 200 countries and territories through innovative preventive medicine and well-being technologies. TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods utilizes digital technologies and data insights to optimize the connection between producers and consumers. TELUS Digital specializes in digital customer experiences and future-focused digital transformations that deliver value for their global clients. Guided by our enduring 'give where we live' philosophy, TELUS continues to invest in initiatives that support education, health and community well-being. In 2023, we launched the TELUS Student Bursary, which strives to ensure that every young person in Canada who wants a postsecondary education has the opportunity to pursue one. To date, the program has distributed over $6 million in bursaries to 2,000 students and counting. Since 2000, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $1.85 billion in cash, in-kind contributions, time and programs, including 2.5 million days of service--earning TELUS the distinction of the world's most giving company.

For more information, visit telus.com or follow @Darren_Entwistle on Instagram.

Media contact:

Emily Piccinin

TELUS Media Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE TELUS Communications Inc.