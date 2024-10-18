In Partnership with Wellbeing of Women and Supporting Women's Health Collective Canada

MONTREAL, Oct. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - Vichy Laboratoires, a renowned skincare brand recommended by 70,000 dermatologists globally, announces the Canadian launch of Hormonall, a program going beyond skincare to support women through every life stage. Recognizing the impact of hormonal changes on women's holistic wellbeing, Hormonall provides access to trustworthy information, resources, and a supportive community.

Hormonall, together for women's wellbeing (CNW Group/Vichy Laboratoires)

"We are thrilled to bring Hormonall to Canadian women," said Marie-Pier Michaud, General Manager, Vichy Laboratoires Canada. "This initiative goes beyond skincare, empowering women with the knowledge and tools they need to navigate their hormonal changes with confidence."

2 OUT OF 3 WOMEN STRUGGLE IN SILENCE WHEN FACING HORMONAL CHANGES FEELING MISUNDERSTOOD, UNSUPPORTED OR UNINFORMED*

A KANTAR quantitative study of over 2,000 women in countries around the world found that two out of three struggle in silence when facing the impact of hormonal changes on their mental and physical wellbeing, feeling misunderstood, unsupported or uninformed. Women share these feelings regardless of age, background, or country.

THREE REASONS: LACK OF RESEARCH, CONVERSATION & EDUCATION

There are three causes of societal misunderstanding and individual loneliness related to hormonal wellbeing.

First, a lack of prioritisation of women's health in the health care system in the field of women's health. Women make up 51% of the population, and yet women's health research receives only 7% of federal health research funding in Canada.

Second, a lack of conversation fed by taboos, stigmas and shame. Women are not encouraged to share their burdens or to ask for support. And no one is listening to them.

Third, a lack of education. There isn't enough information about hormonal changes, and the little information that is available is sometimes misleading or overwhelming, causing more confusion and fear.

HORMONALL , A 3-PRONGED APPROACH:

RESEARCH, EDUCATION & CULTURAL SHIFT

Advancing Research & Improving Care: Vichy is supporting Women's Health Collective Canada (WHCC), with a donation of $135,000 to fund vital women's health research and close gaps in the care women receive. "Too many women in Canada continue to feel as though they are in the dark when it comes to aspects of their health, such as hormonal changes and how they can be managed," says Cally Wesson , President and CEO, BC Women's Health Foundation, a founding member of WHCC. "Too few women have the information they need to make fully empowered decisions when it comes to their hormonal health or know that treatment options exist. WHCC is grateful to Vichy for elevating this important conversation and championing women's health. Vichy's contribution supports research that is helping to create a healthier future for all women."

Vichy is supporting Women's Health Collective Canada (WHCC), with a donation of to fund vital women's health research and close gaps in the care women receive. "Too many women in continue to feel as though they are in the dark when it comes to aspects of their health, such as hormonal changes and how they can be managed," says , President and CEO, BC Women's Health Foundation, a founding member of WHCC. "Too few women have the information they need to make fully empowered decisions when it comes to their hormonal health or know that treatment options exist. WHCC is grateful to Vichy for elevating this important conversation and championing women's health. Vichy's contribution supports research that is helping to create a healthier future for all women." Giving Voice to Women's Experiences: Through powerful testimonials from Canadian ambassadors like entrepreneur Jessica Miao and menopause expert Shirley Weir , Hormonall encourages women to share their stories and break down the barriers of silence.

Through powerful testimonials from Canadian ambassadors like entrepreneur and menopause expert , Hormonall encourages women to share their stories and break down the barriers of silence. Providing Accessible Education: In collaboration with Wellbeing of Women UK, Hormonall offers four free rigorous 15-minutes e-learning modules covering key life stages: puberty, menstrual cycles, postpartum, and menopause. These concise modules equip women with the knowledge to navigate their hormonal journeys with confidence. Each module is highly interactive with a focus on design and user-experience.

Launching on World Menopause Day, October 18th, Hormonall.com will become a dedicated hub for women's wellbeing. This free and anonymous platform offers educational resources and fosters a supportive community for all individuals experiencing hormonal transitions.

For more information about Hormonall and its available resources, visit Hormonall.com.

About Vichy Laboratoires: Founded in 1931, Vichy Laboratoires is a science-driven skincare brand recommended by 70,000 dermatologists worldwide, the 2sd most recommended brand worldwide**. Vichy Laboratoires is dedicated to decoding and anticipating the needs of the skin and scalp at every stage of life.

About Wellbeing of Women: Wellbeing of Women is a UK charity founded in 1964 that is committed to improving the health of women, girls and babies through research, education and advocacy.

About Women's Health Collective Canada: Women's Health Collective Canada (WHCC) is a strategic alliance uniting Canada's leading women's health and hospital foundations to advocate for and advance equity in women's health research.

* KANTAR Study 2022 – Total Sample: 2086 women

**Survey conducted among the dermocosmetic market carried out by AplusA and other partners between January 2023 and May 2023, involving dermatologists in 34 countries, representing more than 80% of the worldwide GDP.

