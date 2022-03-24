Ann Carolyn Lapierre studied at The Williams School of Business and Economics at Bishop's University, graduating with a degree in marketing and finance. She's a seasoned management and marketing professional with over 15 years of experience in the food, health, consumer packaged goods (CPG) and retail industries. As VIBRANT's Vice President of Strategy and Creative, Lapierre will lead and oversee the national team and offer insightful strategic direction. She will also spearhead creative product development for the firm's prestigious clients.

Throughout her career, Lapierre has distinguished herself with some of Canada's most admired brands and forward-thinking organizations like Danone, Loblaw, Metro, Couche-Tard, Chapters Indigo, Groupe St-Hubert, Cascades, and Canada Bread.

Lapierre has managed several fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) marketing initiatives, making her an actively sought-after branding expert. Driven by innovation and brand experience engagement, she has led numerous teams and is known for her ability to combine strategic insights with a high level of commercial acumen. Lapierre is also very active in her community, serving on several boards and steering committees.

VIBRANT President Eric Brouillet is delighted with this appointment: "Adding Ann Carolyn to the VIBRANT leadership team further bolsters our strategic insights department and our overall creative output, this will be of tremendous value to the company."

About VIBRANT Marketing Inc.

Proudly Canadian, VIBRANT is a national commercial marketing firm. Since 2006, the company has provided a wide range of B2C/B2B marketing services spanning from strategy, creative, experiential, digital, commercial architecture and sales services. The company works with a network of 120 experts across the country with offices in Montreal, Toronto and Vancouver. VIBRANT's client list includes Danone, Vidéotron, Sleeman Breweries, Carlsberg, Diageo, National Bank and Subway Canada. Discover more here: www.vibrant.marketing.

